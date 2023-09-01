Netflix UK Added 40 New Releases This Week: September 1st, 2023

A big week for Netflix UK, with 40 new arrivals or returning titles to the library. I’m once again stepping in for Jacob, walking you through all the new UK releases who is still neck deep in One Piece coverage! Here’s everything new on Netflix UK, plus what’s trending in the Netflix UK top 10s over the past seven days.

A few housekeeping items. If you want to see everything Netflix has coming up in September 2023 for the UK, we’ve got you covered here. Plus, we’ve also just updated all the removals planned for September 2023. As you may have seen, Netflix UK is set to remove two big sitcoms this month in the form of Peep Show and Fresh Meat.

Now, here are three top picks for what to watch on Netflix UK this weekend:

Best New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

Into The Wild (2007)

Director: Sean Penn

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, William Hurt, Jena Malone, Brian Dierker, Catherine Keener

Lots of new movie choices for this weekend but one we’d thoroughly recommend is the 2007 Emile Hirsch biopic about the remarkable true story of Christopher McCandless, who gives up his possessions and savings to travel across the United States and eventually into the Alaskan wilderness.

Sean Penn, who also wrote the screenplay and directed the film, was given plenty of glowing reviews, with many critics appreciating his incredible cinematography that captured the natural landscapes.

Jackass Collection

With summer ending and autumn now drawing the lights in, that may be making you feel a little glum; after all, what the hell was that summer anyway? 4 days of nice weather… Pfft!

Well, to help with this, Netflix has a big collection of Jackass movies, with the first three being added and the Bad Grandpa spin-off added too. Don’t forget that Netflix is also the exclusive home of Jackass 4.5 too, meaning you’ve got a prank marathon waiting for you.

ONE PIECE (Season 1) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd

Writer: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Now officially certified fresh on RottenTomatoes, the real question for One Piece is how quickly we will get that season 2 renewal order.

For those in the dark, Netflix released its big (and very expensive) new live-action series based on the manga and anime helmed by Eiichiro Oda.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the series if you haven’t jumped in yet:

“With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

28 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Choose Love (2023) Netflix Original

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Europa Report (2013)

Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original

Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Into The Wild (2007)

Jackass 3 (2010)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass: Number Two: Unrated Version (2006)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Last Night in Soho (2021)

Macbeth (2015)

Man of Steel (2013)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

The Croods (2013)

The Great Seduction (2023) Netflix Original

The Holiday (2006)

The Ruins (2008)

Why Do Men Earn More Than Women (2018)

World Trade Center (2006)

12 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Celebrity Gogglebox (Season 1)

Deceit (Season 1)

Disenchantment (Part 5) Netflix Original

GoggleBox (14 Seasons)

Gogglesprogs (2 Seasons)

Heart of Invictus (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Karate Sheep (Season 2) Netflix Original

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1) Netflix Original

ONE PIECE (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show (Season 1)

Upin&Ipin (Season 11)

1 New Game Added to Netflix UK This Week

Samurai Shodown

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Copshop (68 points) You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (66 points) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (55 points) Tenet (49 points) Madagascar (34 points) The Stepfather (30 points) The Monkey King (30 points) Men in Black (29 points) Heart of Stone (25 points) T.I.M. (21 points) Men in Black 3 (11 points) The Founder (10 points) Can You See Us? (7 points) Ted (4 points) The Son of Bigfoot (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix UK This Week

Who Is Erin Carter? (78 points) At Home with the Furys (74 points) Painkiller (59 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (58 points) Ragnarok (46 points) Trust Me (36 points) Derry Girls (33 points) Untold: Swamp Kings (24 points) Manifest (17 points) Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (8 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (5 points) Heartstopper (2 points)

Most popular data provided by FlixPatrol on a 7-day float for the week ending September 1st.

