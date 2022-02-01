What’s New on Netflix UK: February 1st, 2022

There are 23 new additions to the library to be enjoyed to kickstart your February on Netflix UK. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for February 1st, 2022.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Raising Dion (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Sammi Haney

After almost 2 and a half years since making its incredible debut, Raising Dion finally returns for an epic second season!

A widowed single mom discovers that her son has super powers and tries to figure out how to raise him safely and responsibly.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 144 Minutes

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Eric Bana, William Fichtner

A star studded cast made for one incredibly entertaining action-drama about one of the US biggest modern military failures.

in October 1993, 160 elite U.S. Soldiers were deployed into Mogadishu in order to capture two top lieutenants of a warlord. The mission was an unexpcted disaster after hundreds of Somali gunmen engaged with the U.S. forces, leading to two Black Hawk helicopters being downed. A new mission was thrust upon the Rangers, who must rescue the trapped soldiers of the downed Black Hawks.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Director: Tom Hopper

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham-Carter, Derek Jacobi, Robert Portal

One of the best films of 2010, The King’s Speech was the recepient of four Academy Awards, which included the award for Best Original Screenplay, Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Colin Firth, and Best Achievement in Directing for Tom Hopper.

Thanks to his crippling stammer, Prince Albert of York struggles to speak in public. To help him overcome his stammer, the Prince begins taking lessons with unorthodox speech therapist Lionel Logue. But after the death of his father King George V, and his brother’s abdication to throne, Prince Albert ascends to the throne as King George VI. Now, with the country on the brink of war with Germany, it’s more important than ever that the King can deliver a speech to the nation, to inspire them through the hardship that is to come.

Here All of the Additions to Netflix UK Today

18 New Movies Added to Netflix UK: February 1st, 2022

Amelie (2001)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

Equilibrium (2002)

Guest House (2020)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Meet the Parents (2000)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N

Nerve (2016)

Patriot Games (1992)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Italian Job (2003)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Smurfs (2011)

Time (2021)

4 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK: February 1st, 2022

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (Season 1)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)

Raising Dion (Season 2) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK: February 1st, 2022

Expedition Happiness (2017)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!