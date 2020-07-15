What’s New on Netflix UK: July 15th, 2020

It’s a busy Wednesday on Netflix UK with 13 new additions to the UK library. There’s an influx of reality shows added, so if you’re looking for “crap” tv to binge, you’ll have plenty today. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and what’s most popular on Netflix UK for July 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Brüno(2009)

Director: Larry Charles

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary | Runtime: 81 Minutes

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen is the king of disguises and emperor of the mockumentary. Going for the shock factor, and exposing some highly controversial views of American citizens, Brüno isn’t for the fainthearted.

The highly flamboyant and fabulously gay Austrian Brüno seeks his fame and fortune in the land of America.

Hotel Del Luna

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 1 Season

Cast: Lee Ji-eun (IU), Yeo Jin-goo, Shin Jung-geun, Bae Hae-sun, Pyo Ji-hoon

One of the hottest K-Dramas of 2019, Hotel Del Luna was one of the most in-demand series by Netflix subscribers. Better late than never, all sixteen episodes of the first season are now available to stream on Netflix UK!

In downtown Seoul, the rustic and old Hotel Del Luna is run by Jang Man Wol, and thanks to a grave error she made in her past, finds herself trapped in the hotel. Meanwhile, Koo Chan-sung, a young level headed perfectionist, is assigned to Hotel Del Luna as the manager, and to his surprise the hotel’s clientele are ghosts.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 15th, 2020

24 Hours in A&E (2 Seasons)

Body Fixers (1 Season)

Bruno (2009)

Buy It Now (1 Season)

Celebs Go Dating (Season 4)

Cold Feet (2019)

Crashing (1 Season)

Dark Desire (1 Season) N

Hotel Del Luna (1 Season)

The Players (2020) N

Skin Decision: Before and After (1 Season) N

Sunny Bunnies (2 Seasons)

Sylvia (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 15th, 2020

There’s a total of 20 movies and TV series leaving Netflix UK:

Agent Raghav (2015)

Bh Se Bhade (2013)

Bhaage Re Mann (2015)

Bhabi Hi Ghar Par Hain (2015)

Don’t Dare to Dream (Season 1)

Emma (2009)

Gangs of Hassepur (2014)

Gavin & Stacey (1 Season)

Jonathan Creek (4 Seasons)

Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge (1994)

Maharakshak Devi (2015)

North & South (2004)

Remember (1 Season)

Singh Saab the Great (2013)

South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut (1999)

Steve Jobs: Billion Dollar Hippy (2011)

Tahaan (2008)

Top Gear (Episodes Removed)

Vitti Dandu (2014)

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today:

The Old Guard is sitting pretty at the top of movies, but Unsolved Mysteries has finally been unseated by Down to Earth with Zac Efron!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 15th, 2020 1. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

2. Snowpiercer

3. Unsolved Mysteries

4. Warrior Nun

5. Derry Girls

6. The Sinner

7. The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

8. Stateless

9. Tattoo Fixers

10. Floor is Lava — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 15, 2020

What have you been watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!