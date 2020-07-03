What’s New on Netflix UK: July 3rd, 2020

There are 10 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK today! In particular, subscribers can now tune in to all six episodes of the new Grudge series. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

JU-ON: Origins N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 25-30 Minutes

Cast: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka

The world-famous The Grudge franchise has received its very own origin story and is exclusive to Netflix! The creator behind JU-ON is on board to tackle the origin of Kayako, and to frighten subscribers.

Taking you back to the beginning of the cursed house and the events that transpired to begin the terror that befalls anyone who comes in contact with the cursed home.

Field of Dreams

Director: Phil Alden Robinson

Genre: Drama, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffmann

Looking for a feel good film this weekend? Kevin Costner

Upon hearing a mysterious voice issuing vague instructions, Iowa farmer Ray feels compelled to build a baseball diamond on his farm. Soon, emerging amongst the crops are some of the greatest baseball players to have ever lived, bringing legends to take part in one of the greatest baseball matches ever.

Cable Girls N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Martiño Rivas

The climactic end to the final season of Cable Girls is finally here! The Spanish Original has been one of the best foreign-language dramas that Netflix has had to offer.

In 1920s Madrid, four women from different backgrounds meet for the first time when they are hired as operators of a phone company. In a world where women are slowly gaining more equality with Men, the four operators plant the seeds of progress as they look to further their standing with their workplace, families, and friends.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 3rd, 2020

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N

Desperados (2020) N

Field of Dreams (1989)

JU-ON: Origins (1 Season) N

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

Riad Moosa: Life Begins (2018)

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 3rd, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries unseats The Sinner to take the top spot going into the weekend.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (July 3rd) 1. Unsolved Mysteries

2. The Sinner

3. Floor is Lava

4. Snowpiercer

5. Rick and Morty

6. The Order

7. Dark

8. White Lines

9. 13 Reasons Why

10. Shameless

