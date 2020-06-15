What’s New on Netflix UK: June 15th, 2020

Netflix UK has a fruitful Monday today with the arrival of 12 new movies and tv series. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Karate Kid (1984)

Director: John G. Avildsen

Genre: Action, Drama, Family | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove, William Zabka

A true 80s classic, The Karate Kid is timeless and can be enjoyed by everyone of all ages.

Moving to a new town with his Mum, it’s not long before Daniel LaRusso comes into conflict with the local bullies. Hoping to learn how to defend himself, he enlists the help of landlord Mr. Miyagi and begins to learn karate.

Hereditary (2018)

Director: Ari Aster

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Christy Summerhays

One of the most polarising films of 2018, Hereditary is a wave of symbolic story-telling, and a master craft of horror film-making.

After the death of the Graham family matriarch, the mother and granddaughter begin the unraveling of cryptic and terrifying secrets of their ancestry. Trying to outrun their fate of which they have inherited, with sinister consequences.

Shameless

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 104

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: David Threlfall, Rebecca Atkinson, Alice Barry, Nicky Evans, Tina Malone

One of the funniest British dramas in years, Shameless was a breath of fresh air on TV in the mid-noughties.

Frank Gallagher and his group of misfit children live in the Chatsworth housing estate, Manchester. A drinker and swindler, Frank would rather spend his day’s downing pints than being a father, leaving the responsibility of looking after the family to his eldest daughter Fiona.

New Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 15th, 2020

There are 12 new movies and TV series available to stream on Netflix UK today:

Angel’s Last Mission: Love (Season 1)

Doctor Prisoner (Season 1)

Hereditary (2018)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Lovely Horribly (Season 1)

My Fellow Citizens (Season 1)

Roll Red Roll (2018)

Shameless (8 Seasons)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen (2019)

The Tale of Nokdu (Season 1)

Wira (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 15th, 2020

9 movies and TV series left Netflix UK today:

Bawarchi (1972)

Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Diary of the Dead (2007)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Nostalgia (2018)

Orphan (2009)

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

YOM (1 Season)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 15th, 2020

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars races to the top and the raunchy polish drama 365 Days smashes its way to number one.

Unsurprisingly, all three of The Hangover movies have moved into the top ten movies list.

Most Popular TV series on Netflix UK: June 15th 1. RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. The Woods

4. Alexa & Katie

5. White Lines

6. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

7. F is for Family

8. Space Force

9. Queer Eye

10. The Last Dance — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 15, 2020

