What’s New on Netflix UK: June 19th, 2020

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher

In need of a much-needed break, Dracula, his family, and all his monster friends decide to go on a summer vacation. Boarding a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unbeknownst to the monsters that the boat is being commandeered by the monster-slaying Van Helsing family.

Wasp Network (2019) N

Director: Olivier Assayas

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Ana de Armas, Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Gael García Bernal

Penélope Cruz stars in her very first Original in this latest Netflix Thriller, meanwhile, Narcos fan-favorite Wagner Moura will be starring in his fourth Netflix Original to date.

Based on the true story of the Cuban Five, René Gonzalez, a Cuban airplane pilot, flies to Miami, Florida to infiltrate an anti-Castro organization. Leaving his wife and daughter in Havana, where she must face the false accusations of him being a traitor but knowing he is a hero in the eyes of the Cuban government.

Floor Is Lava N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 27-34 Minutes

A reality series we can finally get behind is a throwback to our childhood days jumping from sofa to sofa trying to avoid the molten lava of the living room floor. In this series, teams of teens and adults must run the gauntlet of an obstacle course, while trying perilously to avoid falling into the “lava” below them.

Babies (Part 2) N

Disclosure (2020) N

Elevator Baby (2019)

Feel the Beat (2020) N

Floor Is Lava (Season 1) N

Girls from Ipanema (Season 2) N

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Lost Bullet (2020) N

One-Way to Tomorrow (2020) N

The Politician (Season 2) N

Rhyme Time (Season 1) N

The Sinner (Season 3) N

Skyscraper (2018)

Wasp Network (2020) N

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 19th) 1. The Woods

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. White Lines

4. Alexa & Katie

5. Snowpiercer

6. Shameless UK

7. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

8. F is for Family

9. Space Force

10. Queer Eye

