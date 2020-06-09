What’s New on Netflix UK: June 9th, 2020

It’s another quiet day on Netlfix UK with only two new additions to the library. Still, there’s certainly a notable addition with The Disaster Artist finally arriving on Netflix UK. So here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 9th, 2020

First of all, here is today’s top highlight:

The Disaster Artist

Director: James Franco

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Dave Franco, James Franco, Seth Rogan, Ari Graynor, Allison Brie

A homage to a cult classic, James Franco’s biopic is arguably his best-directed film to date, and easily one of the funniest. Superb acting, and hilarious acting throughout, there was probably no better actor in Hollywood that can perfectly emulate the weird and wonderful Tommy Wiseau.

Aspiring film actor, Greg Sestero, and aspiring filmmaker, Tommy Wiseau become friends after meeting in an acting class and move to Hollywood to achieve their dreams. Self-funded, Tommy Wiseau writes, directs, and stars in one of Hollywood’s most infamous films of all time, The Room.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 9th, 2020

The Disaster Artist (2017)

VFW (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 9th, 2020

The Drop (2014)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 9th, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 13 Reasons Why remain top.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: June 9th, 2020 1. 13 Reasons Why

2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

3. White Lines

4. Space Force

5. Queer Eye

6. The Last Dance

7. Queen of the South

8. Dynasty

9. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

10. The Titan Games

