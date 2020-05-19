What’s New on Netflix UK: May 19th, 2020

It’s a much busier Tuesday today with the addition of 14 new movies and tv shows to the Netflix UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 19th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights for Netflix UK:

Sweet Magnolias N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Justin Bruening

With the incredible popularity that Virgin River has received, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is looking to bolster its list of Hallmark-like content. We’re expecting to Sweet Magnolias to be the sleeper hit of May.

In the town of Serenity, three South Carolina women who have been friends since high school help shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything N

Director: Marcus Raboy

Genre: Stand-Up Comedy | Runtime: 67 Minutes

Fans of The Goldbergs will recognize the voice of Patton Oswalt as the narrator of the series, not to mention he’s also the voice of Remy in Disney Pixar’s Ratatouille. Patton heads to the stage once more to tell you about turning 50, existential dread, finding love once more, and buying a house.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 19th, 2020

2036 Origin Unknown (2018)

The Beach Loafer (2004)

Either Me Or My Auntie (2006)

Escaping Tel Aviv (2009)

Game Over (2012)

Karkar (2007)

My Sleeping Lover (2008)

Omar & Salma 2 (2009)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N

Sameer & Shaheer & Baheer (2010)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 1 N

Tarek’s Situation (2006)

Wadjda (2012)

Zaki Chan (2005)

Movies and TV Shows That Left Netflix UK Today: May 19th, 2020

Hidden Singer: Season 1

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK Today: May 19th, 2020

The Wrong Missy continues to dominate the top spot for Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK 1. White Lines

2. Dead to Me

3. The Last Dance

4. After Life

5. RuPaul’s Drag Race

6. Money Heist

7. Trial by Media

8. The Last Kingdom

9. Modern Family

10. Schitt’s Creek — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 19, 2020

