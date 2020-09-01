What’s New on Netflix UK: September 1st, 2020

It’s the first of the month and brings a big haul of new movies and TV series mostly from third-party providers and in the UK today, over 40 new titles hit. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights plus we’ll take a look at what’s hot on Netflix for September 1st, 2020 too.

It’s going to be a busy month for new releases on Netflix UK as we’ve covered in our September 2020 preview for the region. Today is just the start of the over 100 titles lined up throughout the month.

Before we get into the full list, let’s quickly take a look at a few highlights.

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Political Drama

House of Cards kind of fizzled out for Netflix with the sixth season but one show that not only ended at the height of its game but has now been revived at Netflix is Borgen. The Danish political thriller series is probably the best in its genre and has touched down on Netflix globally today ahead for season 4 due out in the next couple of years.

Come Dine with Me & Couples Come Dine with Me (2 Seasons)

Genre: Reality-TV

Channel 4’s tea-time reality series touched down on Netflix today with two seasons today. If you’re not familiar with the game show, it’s spawned some epic memes over the years as demonstrated by the WatchMojo video below.

It sees various contestants dine around each others houses before giving ratings on the meals they had.

Movie Highlights for September 1st

Close to 30 new movies hit Netflix today with our top three picks being:

9 (2009) – the beautifully animated movie from Focus Features that features a rag doll tasked with the salvation of humanity in the apocalypse.

– the beautifully animated movie from Focus Features that features a rag doll tasked with the salvation of humanity in the apocalypse. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) – A true classic. Both the original Willy Wonka movie and the new starring Johnny Depp dropped today but the original is where it’s at. This should more than get you excited for the suite of Netflix Original Roald Dahl titles in development.

– A true classic. Both the original Willy Wonka movie and the new starring Johnny Depp dropped today but the original is where it’s at. This should more than get you excited for the suite of Netflix Original Roald Dahl titles in development. Zoolander (2001) – If you need a movie to lighten the load and just generally turn your brain off to, Zooland is the movie for that. Ben Stiller stars as Derek Zooland, a fashion model who is brainwashed to kill the Prime Minister for Malaysia.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK for September 1st

29 New Movies on Netflix UK on September 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

9 (2009)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Blow (2001)

The Boss Baby: Get That Bay! (2020)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Darkman (1990)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Dudley Do-Right (1999)

Fear (1996)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Kill Me Three Times (2014)

The Match (2020) N

Soldier (1998)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Sudden Death (1995)

The Debt Collectors 2 (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

True: Friendship Day (2020) N

Watchmen (2009)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Zodiac (2007)

Zoolander (2001)

16 New TV Series on Netflix UK for September 1st

Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)

Black Books (3 Seasons)

Body Fixers (Season 2)

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Come Dine with Me (Season 1)

Couples Come Dine with Me (Season 1)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Season 1) N

H (4 Seasons)

Heidi (Season 1)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Seasons 3-4)

Mr. Bean (Season 1)

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series (2 Seasons)

Shameless (U.S.) (Season 9)

Space Dandy (2 Seasons)

They’ve Gotta Have Us (Season 1)

Top Chef (Seasons 1-4)

