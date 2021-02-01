What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: February 1st, 2021

After what felt like an endless January, we welcome the start of February with open arms. It’s a reasonably busy start to the new month with the addition of 27 new titles to the library. Sadly we’ve also seen the removal of over 100 titles, but there’s plenty in store to look forward to on Netflix for the rest of February. Here’s what’s new, leaving and what’s popular on Netflix UK for February 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 125

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Amy Poehler, Jim O’Heir, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt

Netflix UK has already been treated to some fantastic new additions in 2021, and the binge-worthy content keeps on coming with the addition of NBC’s hilarious Parks and Recreation. Fans of such series like The Office and The Good Place will absolutely adore Parks and Recreation, and with 125 episodes to binge at the very least, that’ll keep you busy for the next couple of weeks.

Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the town of Pawnee, Indiana must contend with government red tape and self-centered neighbors as she tries to make her town a fun place to live.

South Park (Season 23)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Mona Marshall, April Stewart

For over two decades Matt Stone and Trey Parker have pushed the limits of social commentary through its hilarious animated series South Park. Season 23 sees some of its biggest changes to the series to date as Randy moves Stan and the family to their new weed farm, meanwhile, the inhabitants of South Park deal with PC babies, China, and the antics of Eric Cartman.

Mean Girls (2004)

Director: Mark Waters

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler

A mid-2000s classic, you’d find it hard to meet any millennial who can’t quote you some of the funniest lines from Tina Fey’s smash hit comedy. Mean Girls was the height of Lindsay Lohan’s career and is arguably her most famous movie to date.

In the jungle of high school, it’s a dog eat dog world, so when new girl Cady is an instant hit with the popular girls she almost has her high school life made. But her life with her new bitchy BFFS ‘The Plastics’ becomes complicated when she falls in love with Aaron, the ex-lover of the head plastic Regina George.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: February 1st, 2021

The surprise hit of 2021 The Dig continues to impress at the top, and Netflix’s most popular television series of all time Bridgerton continues its dominance at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: February 1st, 2021 1️⃣Bridgerton

2️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

3️⃣Fate: Winx Saga

4️⃣I Am a Killer

5️⃣Superstore

6️⃣Lupin

7️⃣Go Dog Go

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣Night Stalker

🔟Riverdale — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 1, 2021

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK Today: February 1st, 2021

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

Baywatch (2017)

Glory (1989)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel Part 3 (2011)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Mean Girls (2004)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Miss Bala (2019)

Moms Night Out (2014)

Next (2007)

Raising the Bar (2016)

Snakes On A Plane 92006)

The Family Fang (2015)

The Hunted (2003)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Pact (2012)

The Reef (2010)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK Today: February 1st, 2021

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

South Park (Season 23)

The House Arrest of Us (Season 1)

The Vampire Diaries (8 Seasons)

Zig & Sharko (Season 2)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: February 1st, 2021

50/50 (2011)

A Prayer for the Dying (1987)

All Hallow’s Eve (2016)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

Among Family (2017)

Annabelle Hooper And The Ghosts of Nantucket (2016)

Behzat Ç (Season 1)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (2 Seasons)

The Bounty (1984)

Bulletproof (1996)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

City Slickers (1991)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Copying Beethoven (2006)

Defendant (Season 1)

Emo the Musical (2016)

Ex Machina (2015)

Far North (1988)

For Keeps (1988)

Grease: Live (2016)

The Guys (2002)

Hansel and Gretel (1987)

Have You Seen the Listers (2017)

Heal (2017)

The House Bunny (2008)

Hurricane (2018)

Hush (1998)

Inspector Clouseau (1968)

Jesus Christ Superstar: 2000 (2000)

The Jungle Bunch: The Movie (2017)

Lifeforce (1985)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Lord of Illusions (1995)

Maroon (2016)

Masha’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (Season 1)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (3 Seasons)

Mortified Nation (2013)

My Life (1993)

My Life Story (1 Season)

My Travel Buddy (2017)

National Parks Adventure (2016)

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl (2017)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1 Season)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (1 Season)

Power Rangers in Space (1 Season)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1 Season)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (1 Season)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (1 Season)

Power Rangers RPM (1 Season)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (1 Season)

Power Rangers Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever (2011)

Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers (2011)

Power Rangers Samurai: Party Monsters (Halloween Special) (2011)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle (Extended) (2014)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas (2012)

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Trickster Treat (2012)

Power Rangers Time Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Turbo (1 Season)

Power Rangers Wild Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Zeo (1 Season)

Power Rangers: Megaforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits (2013)

Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Robo Before Christmas (2013)

The Promise (2017)

Pusher (2012)

Quarantine (2008)

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

Sahara (1983)

The Saint (1997)

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (1 Season)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Substitute 2: School’s Out (1998)

The Substitute (1996)

Teen Witch (1989)

Total Drama (1 Season)

True Heart (1997)

La última Fiesta (2016)

V.R. Troopers (2 Seasons)

Valkyrie (2008)

Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008)

Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave (1995)

Wallace and Gromit: A Grand Day Out (1989)

Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993)

Weekender (2011)

White Chamber (2018)

The Woman in the Window (1944)

Year One (2009)

You’re Everything To Me (2016)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!