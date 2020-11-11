What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 11th, 2020

Wednesday has been the busiest day on Netflix UK this week thus far, and there are some excellent new Originals to be watched from the new additions to the UK library. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and what’s popular on Netflix UK for November 11th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

The Liberator (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama | Runtime: 45-56 Minutes

Cast: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed

Through the use of experimental animation, blending live-action and the animated world together, one of the bloodiest wars of WW2 is brought to life.

U.S Army officer Felix Sparks and his fellow soldiers of the 157th Infantry Regiment fight alongside the Allied forces in Italy for five hundred days.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 11th, 2020

40 and Single (Season 1)

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) N

The Liberator (Season 1) N

Masemeer Classics (Season 3)

Trial 4 (Limited Series) N

What We Wanted (2020) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 11th, 2020

The Apartment (1 Season)

Entebbe (2018)

Fit For Fashion (Season 1)

Nowhere Boys (3 Seasons)

Sinister (2012)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 11th, 2020

Spider-Man and The Queen’s Gambit continue their stay at the top of the most popular lists.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: November 11th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Sister, Sister

3️⃣Modern Family

4️⃣The End of the F***ing World

5️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

6️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

7️⃣Emily in Paris

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣Peppa Pig

🔟The Crown — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 11, 2020

