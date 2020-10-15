What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 15th, 2020

The middle of the month often brings a nice selection of new additions to the UK library. Today, there are 18 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK for October 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N

Director: Rachel Talalay

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Tom Felton, Indya Moore, Oona Laurence, Cameron Bancroft, Tamara Smart

Plenty of halloween content for the children this year, and eagle eyed Harry Potter fans may recognise a certain Malfoy portraying the boogeyman.

Babysitter, Peggy Drood, is recruited into a secret society whos purpose is to fight the boogeyman, and slay monsters. Its up to Peggy to save the day when the boy she’s babysitting on Halloween is kidnapped.

Social Distance (1 Season) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 18-23 Minutes

Cast: Danielle Brooks, Oscar Nunez, Mike Colter, Heather Burns, Okierite Onaodowan

When life gives you a global pandemic, make a television series about it. Featuring a fantasic cast who shot the series in isolation, Social Distance explores the comedic and dark sides to trying to stay positive while being connected, but never been farther apart.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 15th, 2020

3 Non Blades (2 Seasons)

Babylon (1980)

Bureau of Magical Things (1 Season)

Centurion (2010)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Fireman Sam (4 Seasons)

Kartini: Princess of Java (2017)

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) N

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. (2018)

Polly Pocket (1 Season)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (2 Seasons)

Rooting for Rooms (2020) N

Saving Sally (2016)

Tattoo Fixers (3 Seasons)

Teachers (4 Seasons)

Time Is Illmatic (2014)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 15th, 2020

49 Days (1 Season)

A Scandall (2016)

Aisa Yeh Jahaan (2015)

Ankur Arora Murder Case (2013)

Calendar Girls (2015)

Darra (2016)

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik (1 Season)

El Che (2017)

Gour Hari Dastaan: The Freedom File (2015)

Guerra De Idolos (1 Season)

Harry & Bunnie (1 Season)

Homeland (2019)

Jal (2013)

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2017)

Lie to Me (1 Season)

Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai (2014)

Money (2016)

Octonauts (2 Seasons)

One Night Stand (2016)

OtherLife (2017)

Remember (1 Season)

The Royal Gambler (1 Season)

Sardaarji 2 (2016)

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (1 Season)

Story of an Egg (2017)

Tamanchey (2014)

Teshan (2016)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Veerappan (2016)

Why Knot (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 15th, 2020

The Grinch and The Haunting of Bly Manor retain their spots at the top of the UK lists.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 15th, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣Ratched

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣To the Lake

6️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

7️⃣Schitt's Creek

8️⃣Gogglebox

9️⃣60 Days In

🔟Peppa Pig — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 15, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!