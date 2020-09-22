What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 22nd, 2020

A small selection of new five additions is available to stream on Netflix UK today for September 22nd, 2020.
First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father N
Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 15
Genre: Comedy, Docuseries | Runtime: 30-60 Minutes
Starring: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall
Jack and his father, Michael are back and they’ve headed down under for some hilariously awkward new adventures in Australia.
The Playbook: A Coach’s Rule for Life
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5
Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 31-35 Minutes
Some of the most prolific and famous coaches of the modern era delve into their experiences and the rules they live by to achieve success.
What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 22nd, 2020
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (3 Seasons) N
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (4 Seasons) N
- Kiss the Ground (2020)
- Mighty Express (Season 1) N
- The Playbook (Season 1) N
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 22nd, 2020
- Blind (2016)
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
- SMOSH: The Movie (2015)
Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: September 22nd, 2020
The Devil All the Time and Ratched remain top of the pile in today’s most popular lists.
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 22nd, 2020
1️⃣Ratched
2️⃣Criminal: UK
3️⃣Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
4️⃣The Fall
5️⃣Misfits
6️⃣The Duchess
7️⃣Cobra Kai
8️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series
9️⃣Challenger: The Final Flight
🔟Away
