What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 22nd, 2020

A small selection of new five additions is available to stream on Netflix UK today for September 22nd, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 15

Genre: Comedy, Docuseries | Runtime: 30-60 Minutes

Starring: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall

Jack and his father, Michael are back and they’ve headed down under for some hilariously awkward new adventures in Australia.

The Playbook: A Coach’s Rule for Life

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 31-35 Minutes

Some of the most prolific and famous coaches of the modern era delve into their experiences and the rules they live by to achieve success.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 22nd, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (3 Seasons) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (4 Seasons) N

Kiss the Ground (2020)

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

The Playbook (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 22nd, 2020

Blind (2016)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

SMOSH: The Movie (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: September 22nd, 2020

The Devil All the Time and Ratched remain top of the pile in today’s most popular lists.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 22nd, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣Criminal: UK

3️⃣Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Misfits

6️⃣The Duchess

7️⃣Cobra Kai

8️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

9️⃣Challenger: The Final Flight

