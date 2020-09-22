What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 22nd, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 22nd, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on September 22, 2020, 5:34 am EST

Whats New on Netflix UK Today September 22nd 2020

Travels With My Father season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix

A small selection of new five additions is available to stream on Netflix UK today for September 22nd, 2020. 

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 15
Genre: Comedy, Docuseries | Runtime: 30-60 Minutes
Starring: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall

Jack and his father, Michael are back and they’ve headed down under for some hilariously awkward new adventures in Australia.

The Playbook: A Coach’s Rule for Life

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5
Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 31-35 Minutes

Some of the most prolific and famous coaches of the modern era delve into their experiences and the rules they live by to achieve success.

  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (3 Seasons) N
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (4 Seasons) N
  • Kiss the Ground (2020)
  • Mighty Express (Season 1) N
  • The Playbook (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 22nd, 2020

  • Blind (2016)
  • The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
  • SMOSH: The Movie (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: September 22nd, 2020

The Devil All the Time and Ratched remain top of the pile in today’s most popular lists.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!

