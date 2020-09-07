What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 7th, 2020

It’s another quiet Monday for Netflix UK with the addition of four new titles to the library. Today also marks the end of That’s 70s show on Netflix UK. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for September 7th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights:

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N

Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 85 Minutes

In an unusual but inpsired documentary, a film maker becomes friends with one of the most unlikeliest of creatures, an octopus. In the kelp forests of South Africa the film maker follows his eight legged friend as she unearths the secrets of her mysterious under water world.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 7th, 2020

Les crevettes pailletees (2019)

Screened Out (2020)

Toll Booth (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 7th, 2020

That 70s Show (8 Seasons)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 7th, 2020

The wrong adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel claims the top spot this Monday, and Cobra Kai stays top of the TV listings!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 7th, 2020 1️⃣Cobra Kai

2️⃣Mr. Bean: The Animated Series

3️⃣Away

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Young Wallander

6️⃣The Umbrella Academy

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣Paw Patrol

🔟Million Dollar Beach House — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 7, 2020

