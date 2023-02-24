What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 24th, 2023

Happy Friday and as we get ready for the weekend, Netflix has dropped 11 new titles made up of 4 new movies and 7 new series. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix and what’s trending the Netflix top 10s for February 24th, 2023.

Sadly, there’s nothing planned to hit Netflix over the weekend but plenty is coming next week as we cross into a brand-new month.

On the removal front, next week we’ll see Darren Brown’s The Push depart Netflix and over 40 movies and series are scheduled to leave Netflix US on March 1st.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for February 24th, 2023

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Tig Notaro

Writer: Christopher Landon, Geoff Manaugh

Runtime: 126 min / 2h 6m

Originally scheduled to release in 2022, we finally have our hands on the new ensemble comedy adapted from the short story on VICE.

What can you expect from the new movie that comes from the director of Happy Death Day 2U and Freaky? Here’s the logline:

“After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations — and the targets of a shadowy government agency.”

Unfortunately, We Have a Ghost has earned our first “STOP” review of the year.

Our review concluded:

“The notable stars involved are not always front and center and the gifted writer/director Christopher Landon seems off his game in this lackluster and often baffling family romp.”

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Writer: Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate

Runtime: 50 min

Arriving on Netflix yesterday and shooting straight up the Netflix charts is the third season of Outer Banks.

Throughout the ten episodes, the Pogues face plenty of new challenges as their time on the remote island they stumbled on at the end of season 2 swiftly ends.

Also, don’t forget Netflix has also renewed the series for a fourth outing.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Will Buxton, Jack Nicholls, Lewis Hamilton

Runtime: 40 mins

Awards: Nominated for 1 BAFTA Award5 wins & 15 nominations total

Ahead of the Formula 1 season returning to our screens in the coming weeks, we’re now able to take a look back at last season to see the trials and tribulations of the F1 teams looking to win the world championship.

Box to Box Films returns for its signature series with plenty of drama and intrigue.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 23rd-24th, 2023

4 New Movies Added Today

An Inconvenient Love (2022) – TV-14 – English – Two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date.

– TV-14 – English – Two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date. Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way.

– TV-14 – Japanese – An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam – In this Malayalam-Tamil drama, an irritable James wakes up on a bus believing he is Sundaram, a man who disappeared from a quiet village years ago.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – In this Malayalam-Tamil drama, an irritable James wakes up on a bus believing he is Sundaram, a man who disappeared from a quiet village years ago. We Have a Ghost (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations — and the targets of a shadowy government agency.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

– TV-MA – English – Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Married at First Sight (Season 11) – TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet.

– TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet. Oddballs (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

– TV-Y7 – English – Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends. Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

– TV-MA – English – On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

– TV-Y7 – English – Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2) – TV-G – English – Quirky student Sadie is juggling high school while keeping a huge secret: Her hype-girl avatar has come to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay!

– TV-G – English – Quirky student Sadie is juggling high school while keeping a huge secret: Her hype-girl avatar has come to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay! The Real World (Season 28) – TV-14 – English – What happens when people stop being polite and start getting real? In this iconic, long-running reality series, strangers become roommates to find out.

Top 10 Movies, Series and Kids Titles on Netflix for February 24th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Outer Banks The Strays Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal The Woman King That Girl Lay Lay 3 Perfect Match 2 Guns CoComelon 4 Triptych Minions: The Rise of Gru My Dad The Bounty Hunter 5 You Your Place or Mine Sing 2 6 Full Swing Sing 2 Little Angel 7 New Amsterdam 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Trolls 8 Physical: 100 Trolls Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 9 Ginny & Georgia You People Bebefinn 10 Red Rose Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sonic Boom

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.