First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

Fatale (2020) – Following a one-night stand, Derrick, a married sports agent, finds himself embroiled in a murder scheme. Stars Hilary Swank and Mike Colter.

– Following a one-night stand, Derrick, a married sports agent, finds himself embroiled in a murder scheme. Stars Hilary Swank and Mike Colter. Fisk (Season 1) – Australian courtroom comedy series.

– Australian courtroom comedy series. It’s Complicated (2009) – Nancy Meyers directed this romantic comedy movie starring Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin.

Non-Stop (2014) – Liam Neeson stars in this thriller that follows an ex-NYPD officer turned Federal Air Marshal who must find a killer on an international flight.

– Liam Neeson stars in this thriller that follows an ex-NYPD officer turned Federal Air Marshal who must find a killer on an international flight. Pawn Stars (Season 14) – New season of the reality series.

– New season of the reality series. Terminator: Genisys (2015) – Arnold Schwarzenneger stars alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in this rebooted sci-fi thriller.

– Arnold Schwarzenneger stars alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in this rebooted sci-fi thriller. The Wife (2017) – Based on the novel, this adaptation is about a wife who questions her life choices whilst she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. Stars Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, and Christian Slater.

Trauma Center (2019) – Bruce Willis stars in this action movie

– Bruce Willis stars in this action movie Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023) Netflix Original – Documents the YouTube star who has recently transitioned into the world of professional boxing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian political drama series.

– Indian political drama series. Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023) Netflix Original – British sports documentary on the cyclist that had a momentous rise and a tragic fall.

– British sports documentary on the cyclist that had a momentous rise and a tragic fall. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the behind-the-scenes of how your food (in the United States) is made.

– Documentary on the behind-the-scenes of how your food (in the United States) is made. Soulcatcher (2023) Netflix Original – Polish thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Heartstopper (Season 2) Netflix Original – The highly anticipated second season of the British teen LGBTQ+ romance series.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second batch of episodes for the second season of the courtroom drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1) Netflix Original – 10 bakers compete with the help of experts in this spin-off reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) Netflix Original – Kids animated series – Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along!

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) Netflix Original – The second movie in popular anime franchise.

– The second movie in popular anime franchise. Untold: Johnny Football (2023) Netflix Original – About who was supposed to be the next NFL superstar but squandered his opportunity.

– About who was supposed to be the next NFL superstar but squandered his opportunity. Zombieverse (Season 1) Netflix Original – Horror reality series out of South Korea that sees survivors competing in a slew of challenges while facing off the undead.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Mech Cadets (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Polygon Pictures and BOOM! Studios, this new animated series sees an alien species attack our planet and we follow the next generation of pilots set to fend them off.

Painkiller (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New series that delves into the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America. Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, and John Rothman star.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Heart of Stone (2023) Netflix Original – Gal Gadot headlines this new spy thriller about an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable weapon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

Paddington (2014) – The Oscar-winning family movie about Paddington Bear adventuring to the bustling city of London.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th

The Chosen One (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Millarworld, this new multilingual series sees a 12-year-old develop Jesus-like superpowers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original – Latest batch of episodes for the multi-cam sitcom starring Mike Epps and Kim Fields.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 18th

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish drama movie based on a book.

– Turkish drama movie based on a book. Mask Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series.

The Monkey King (2023) Netflix Original – A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey’s own ego!

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 22nd

Untold: Swamp Kings (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series looking into Urban Meyers, the football coach who led the Gators to victory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Anime series.

– Anime series. Ragnarok (Season 3) Netflix Original – Final season of the Norweigen fantasy series based on the Norse gods.

– Final season of the Norweigen fantasy series based on the Norse gods. Who Is Erin Carter? (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British crime thriller series about a woman who gets involved in a conspiracy after being robbed at a supermarket.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age comedy movie starring Adam Sandler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th

Princess Power (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Choose Love (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action interactive special that’ll have you controlling a romantic relationship. Directed by Stuart McDonald and starring Laura Marano.

One Piece (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the hit manga/anime series.

If you’re looking for the Kevin Hart movie Lift on this list, you’ll be sad to hear the movie has been delayed to January 2024.

