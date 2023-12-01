Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for Another Season

Coming Soon to Netflix

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to as of December 2023. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2024 and beyond.

While this is the list of titles with confirmed renewals, plenty of shows are currently pending or, even worse, officially canceled.

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

  • African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)
  • Arcane (Season 2) – Coming in November 2024
  • Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)
  • Big Mouth (Season 8) – Final season.
  • Black Mirror (Season 7) – Filming in late 2023.
  • Blood & Water (Season 4)
  • Blood of Zeus (Season 2) Reportedly renewed for season 3 – Season 2 to debut on May 15th, 2024.
  • Break Point (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4) Season 3 expected to release in 2024.
  • Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5) – Coming in December 2023
  • Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2) 
  • Cobra Kai (Season 6) Renewed for a final season.
  • CoComelon (Season 9)
  • Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) – Coming in 2023
  • Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  • Dubai Bling (Season 2)
  • Emily in Paris (Season 4)
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Coming in 2024
  • FUBAR (Season 2) 
  • Full Swing (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  • Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4)Two-season renewal order.
  • Heartbreak High (Season 2) Filming has commenced, 2024 release.
  • Heartstopper (Season 3) – Coming in 2024
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2) – Coming in November 2023
  • Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in December 2023
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)
  • Kitti Katz (Season 2) 
  • Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)
  • Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Coming in January 2024.
  • Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 2)
  • Mo (Season 2)Renewed for a final season – filming in Spring 2024.
  • My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  • Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story coming in 2024.
  • Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2) – Coming in 2024.
  • One Piece (Season 2 / New Episodes) – Netflix hasn’t officially called this season 2.
  • Outer Banks (Season 4) – Filming in late 2023 and into 2024.
  • Outlast (Season 2)
  • Perfect Match (Season 2)
  • Quarterback (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 – not confirmed by Netflix.
  • Ratched (Season 2) – Production status is currently unknown and may have been canceled.
  • Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
  • Savage Beauty (Season 2)
  • Selling Sunset (Season 7)
  • Selling the OC (Season 3)
  • Sparking Joy (Season 2) 
  • Spirit Rangers (Season 3) – Coming in 2024.
  • Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)
  • Sonic Prime (Season 3) Coming in January 2024.
  • Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season order.
  • StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Coming in Summer 2023
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2)
  • Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.
  • Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)
  • Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3)Coming to Netflix in 2024.
  • Virgin River (Season 6) – Filming in early 2024.
  • Wednesday (Season 2) – Filming in Spring 2024.
Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

  • Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 3)
  • All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)
  • Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)
  • AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)
  • Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)
  • As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 3)
  • Baby Fever – Danish (Season 2)
  • Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)
  • Class – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)
  • Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Di4ries – Italian (Season 2 – Part 2) – Part 2 in April 2024.
  • Elite – Spanish (Season 8) – Final season
  • Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)
  • Everything Calls for Salvation – Italian (Season 2)
  • Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)
  • Fame After Fame – Spanish (Season 2)
  • Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)
  • Fauda – Hebrew (Season 5)
  • Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)
  • Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)
  • Gyeongseong Creature – Korean (Season 2)
  • Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)
  • I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2) – Coming in December 2023
  • Kaala Paani – Indian (Season 2)
  • Kleo – German (Season 2)
  • Kota Factory – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)
  • Love Village – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)
  • Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)
  • My Happy Marriage – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Nothing to See Here – Mexican (Season 2)
  • Persona – Korean (Collection 2)
  • Perfume – German (Season 2)
  • Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2)
  • Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Represent – French (Season 2)
  • Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)
  • Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)
  • She – Hindi (Season 3)
  • Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)
  • Sintonia – Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order
  • Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)
  • Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)
  • Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)
  • Sweet Home – Korean (Season 3)
  • The Devil’s Plan – Korean (Season 2)
  • The Empress – German (Season 2) – Filming has begun.
  • The Green Glove Gang – Polish (Season 2)
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2) – Filming has begun.
  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)
  • The Mire – Polish (Season 3)
  • The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)
  • The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)
  • The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)
  • Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)
  • Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order – coming in 2024.
  • Zombieverse – Korean (Season 2)

Have we missed any? Let me know on X or in the comments below.

