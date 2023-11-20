Upcoming Netflix Video Game Adaptations in 2024 and Beyond

Video game adaptations are the new comic book adaptations with some of the output across Hollywood being some of the most popular in the industry. Netflix has a solid upcoming lineup of adaptations; we’ll review them all below.

As a reminder, Netflix has released many video game adaptations over the years. It’s worked on the biggest IPs such as Resident Evil, Castlevania, Cypberpunk, Tekken, and many more.

It has forthcoming projects from various publishers, including Capcom, CD Projekt Red, EA, Konami, Microsoft, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, and Ubisoft.

Of course, Netflix has its video games now, too (yes, they’ve had them since November 2021!), with dozens in development to join the already 80+ strong lineup in the coming years.

Confirmed Video Game Adaptations Coming in 2024

Arcane (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: November 2024, TBD

Already ranked as one of the best series on Netflix of all time, Arcane will finally be making its big return on Netflix in 2024, continuing the story of sisters Vi and Jinx.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2)

Although yet to be confirmed for a 2024 release, we do know that the new spin-off series to Castlevania, titled Nocturne, will soon be returning and we suspect it will be next year based on past releases.

Devil May Cry

New from Adi Shankar, this new series (expected to be at least two seasons) will adapt the classic Capcom action game. Shankar will be teaming up with Studio Mir (the studio behind the likes of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) to bring Dante to life.

Hideaki Itsuno, the game director on the video game series as it stands today, will be supervising the new Netflix series.

Exploding Kittens

More based on a card game than a video game (although it did get a Netflix Game release, so we’re going to count it) is Exploding Kittens, a new series that tells the story of the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats.

Sonic Prime (Season 3)

Sonic Prime has managed to do what few younger-skewing animated shows have before. Feature prominently in the Netflix global top 10s. No doubt, because of its global appeal, Sonic Prime is one of the most successful kids’ shows on Netflix.

The new season is expected to touch down on Netflix in early 2024, and here’s a quick synopsis of what you can expect:

“It’s the team-up you’ve been waiting for, Sonic and Shadow join forces to take on Alpha Grim Sonic!”

It’s unclear how many more seasons there’ll be of Sonic Prime, given that most animated shows like this are given a sizeable upfront order.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Soon to accompany the released mobile game on Netflix will be Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which will fly onto Netflix in 2024.

Powerhouse Animation Studios is the animation studio behind the new series that comes from writer/producer Tasha Huo and will see Hayley Atwell voice the iconic Lara Croft.

As you may remember, we also hear that the animated series has been given a season 2 order.

Video Game Adaptations in Development at Netflix

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed is perhaps the jewel in the crown for Ubisoft with the franchise having produced over a dozen game entries thus far and has already seen an adaptation on the big screen courtesy of the Michael Fassbender movie.

Netflix has two adaptations in the works, although one sounds further along in development than the other.

The biggest of the new projects is a live-action Assassin’s Creed series that seems to have stalled over the past year, with showrunner Jeb Stuart stating that he’s no longer involved in the project.

The other project is a new animated series akin to Devil May Cry, which we mentioned above. Adi Shankar is rumored to be involved in the project but has yet to be officially confirmed.

Beyond Good and Evil

Netflix announced a live-action adaptation of the popular Ubisoft game Beyond Good and Evil in July 2020 with Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman helming.

Sadly, since July 2020, there has been no new news regarding the project, with the film perhaps suffering the same issues as the new game which is still in development despite years of no information.

Bioshock

Partnering with 2K, Take-Two, and Vertigo Entertainment, Netflix will be developing the beloved Bioshock franchise into a movie.

Details remain very slim since the initial announcement with no plot details available. We know that Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, I Am Legend, Netflix’s Slumberland) is on board to direct. Michael Green is on board to write.

Far Cry

In June 2021, at Geeked Week, Netflix announced it was working with Ubisoft on a brand new Far Cry animated series. Sadly, we’ve heard little to nothing about the project since then, and on IMDb, it even suggests it may have become a feature film instead.

Gears of War

In November 2022, alongside the 16th Anniversary of the video game franchise, news came that Netflix would be developing two projects based on Gears of War with developer The Coalition working on the project.

Per the original announcement:

“Netflix will first adapt the video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series, with the potential for more stories to follow.”

Jon Spaihts (Passengers, Dune) is attached to write the movie project.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Based on the popular PlayStation franchise, Sony Pictures Television is behind this new upcoming adaptation that’ll see the story of Aloy play out in a world full of robotic dinosaurs.

Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta are leading the writing team for the new adaptation.

Pokémon live-action series

Netflix has already been connected to the beloved Pokémon brand having released the main anime series as a Netflix Original in most regions plus, Netflix is also home to the stop-motion animated series Concierge.

It was announced to be in early development at Netflix in July 2021 (meaning it may never come to fruition); it was a new live-action show with Joe Henderson attached as the primary writer. Henderson is best known for his work on Lucifer, which began its life at FOX before becoming a Netflix Original for its later seasons.

The Division

Originally set to be directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch, The Division was initially set to star Hollywood A-Listers Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

Sadly, Leitch appears to be no longer attached to the project after an interview with DiscussingFilm, with the project believed to be on the backburner.

What new video game adaptation are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024 or beyond? Let us know in the comments below.