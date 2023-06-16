11 Great Movies to Watch on Netflix Before They Depart at End of June 2023

It isn’t long before July arrives, and with it, a bunch of great movies will be leaving the Netflix library. We’re already looking ahead to make sure you don’t miss out on the 11 great movies currently listed to leave the library.

If you’re looking for a full list of movies and TV shows, we’re keeping track of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2023.

Please Note: All of the movies below have been selected from the Netflix US library, and may not be available to stream in your country.

Article Continues Below...

Bad Boys & Bad Boys 2

Before 1995 Will Smith’s success came from the smash-hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and his music. All that changed from 1995 onwards when the young actor began making a name for himself in big blockbuster movies. Martin Lawrence, outside of the Big Momma’s House Movies and his own sitcom, is most well known for his role as Detective Marcus Burnett. Bad Boys was also the directorial debut of Michael Bay, who has since gone on to make billions as one of the most commercially successful directors of the past 30 years.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

The Departed (2006)

Winner of four Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards; for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Comerrically, and critically, The Departed is one of Martin Scorsese’s most successful films ever. Any fans of crime dramas, mob movies, or cat-and-mouse stories will absolutely love The Departed, and shouldn’t be missed.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

The Hangover (2009)

One of the best comedies of 2009, The Hangover has inspired many drunken adventures across Las Vegas, not to mention plenty of incredibly lighthearted cosplays. On a budget of only $35 million, The Hangover went on to gross over $469 million worldwide. Todd Phillips, who directed all of The Hangover movies, went on to direct the Joker movie, and its upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Show me the money!! One of the most requoted lines in recent history, but also one of the most famous lines in Tom Cruise’s impressive career. Ironically the money really was shown after grossing over $273 million worldwide on a budget of $50 million.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

Last Action Hero (1993)

Netflix subscribers have recently enjoyed Arnie’s television debut in FUBAR, but for the vast majority of his career, he has been one of the world’s most beloved action stars. While the Last Action Hero was not one of Arnie’s most critically or commercially successful movies, it has earned itself a cult following with a loyal fanbase.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Outside of being one of the world’s biggest action stars, Arnie also made a name for himself in comedy movies. Arnold is also one of the most requoted actors in film history, with one of his funniest moments coming from Kindergarten Cop.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

Psycho (1960)

As far as psychological horrors go, there are few more famous, or as iconic as Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Without the success of the film, the future of the horror genre as we know it could have looked very different. Working magic with a tiny budget of $806,947, the movie grossed $50 million worldwide and inspired a whole new generation of filmmakers in the process.

Leaving Netflix: June 1st, 2023

Red Dragon (2002)

The cannibal surgeon, Hannibal Lector has arguably been the most iconic role of Anthony Hopkin’s career. Red Dragon was the third time Hopkins portrayed the infamous Doctor, but the first time we got to see Hannibal before he met FBI Agent Clarice Starling. For fans of the Hannibal series should watch Red Dragon in order to conclude the story between Hannibal and Will Graham.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

It was recently announced that a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is currently in the works, however, it’s going to be hard to see how any live-action adaptation can beat the original animated title from Dreamworks. Make sure to check out the first incredible adventure between Hiccup and Toothless before it leaves the library.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

Matilda (1996)

There have been numerous adaptations of the works of Roald Dahl, but for Millenials, there are few as iconic as Danny DeVito’s directed classic. Fans of Matilda will have the Broadway musical adaptation to keep you entertained however, there isn’t long left before Matilda leaves the library.

Leaving Netflix: July 1st, 2023

Which movies will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!