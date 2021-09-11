K-Drama ‘Chicago Typewriter’ Leaving Netflix in October 2021

The popular K-Drama series from TvN, Chicago Typewriter, will be departing Netflix globally at the start of next month.

The period drama series follows three resistance fighters back in the 1930s when the Japanese occupied much of Korea. They’re bought back to life in the modern-day by a seemingly magical typewriter.

Chicago Typewriter aired back in April 2017 for a number of weeks and was described as a “mixed package of relationships and emotions, comedy and melodrama.” It came to Netflix as a number of TvN titles do under an expansive output agreement with the network and the studio behind the show, Studio Dragon. Its seen some of the biggest TvN dramas come to Netflix over recent years including Crash Landing on You, Hospital Playlist, and Reply 1988 (which is also leaving Netflix soon).

The series was written by Su-wan Jin and directed by Cheol-gyu Kim and Sang-woo Kim. Among the cast for the show included Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-Pyo, Lim Soo-jung and Mi-seon Jeon.

Netflix has held the global rights to Chicago Typewriter since October 1st, 2019, and will now see the series removed in full (all 16 episodes) on October 1st, 2021.

This removal date applies to all regions of Netflix that carry the show which includes the United States, Latin America, Australia, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

At this point, it’s worth pointing out that although the license is up and the series is due to leave, this could change. Netflix and TvN could opt to renew the license between now and October 1st or it may be the case that it gets renewed further down the road. Either way, be prepared to find other methods of watching Chicago Typewriter in the short to medium term.

Chicago Typewriter will leave Netflix alongside a slew of other Korean titles too. The crime thriller series Tunnel from 2017 will depart as will Reply 1988 and Reply 1994, Bad Guys, Let’s Eat and Oh My Ghost.

For a full roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in the United States head over to our October roundup and you’ll also find other regional removal lists via our what’s leaving Netflix hub.