Marvel Anime and ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ Leaving Netflix in December 2022

We’ve just got word of three new removals from Netflix in multiple regions, and all three are related to Marvel. The Spectacular Spider-man and two anime series set in the X-Men universe are due to depart Netflix in mid-December 2022.

So a quick run-through of the three series that will all be leaving Netflix (and globally based on our research) on December 16th, 2022:

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1 – 26 episodes) – This 21st-century edition of animated adventures charts the exploits of Peter Parker, who becomes Spider-Man as a result of a radioactive spider bite.

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1 – 12 episodes) – Logan, aka mutant X-Man Wolverine, is on a quest to reclaim the love of his life — whose crime lord father is planning an arranged marriage for her.

– Logan, aka mutant X-Man Wolverine, is on a quest to reclaim the love of his life — whose crime lord father is planning an arranged marriage for her. Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1 – 12 episodes) – A year after their dissolution, the X-Men are re-assembled by Professor Charles Xavier to investigate the kidnapping of young mutants in Japan.

All three of these titles are showing removal notices on their respective Netflix pages with a notice stating that your last day to watch on the service is December 15th.

The removals are global but apply to Netflix in the following major countries:

Netflix USA

Netflix Canada

Netflix UK

Netflix Australia

Netflix Brazil

Netflix India

In the case of The Spectacular Spider-Man, it’s a relatively new addition meaning that a removal this quickly is shocking and relatively unheard of. It was first added to Netflix US on July 8th, 2022.

The removal could coincide with the fact that Disney+, in recent months, has picked up the animated series. Disney+ in the US added The Spectacular Spider-Man in mid-October 2022.

In the case of both Marvel Anime titles, they both arrived in December 2020, meaning that both are expiring after two years being on the service. These two titles aren’t currently streaming on Disney+ at the time of publishing.

Of course, Marvel being a Disney property, their entire catalog is almost exclusive to Disney+ nowadays, with Netflix even losing its Original series earlier in 2022.

These are just three of the many shows and movies scheduled to leave throughout December 2022. We’re keep track of all the significant removals throughout the month via our leaving soon hub page and we’re also tracking Netflix UK and Netflix CA removals too.

