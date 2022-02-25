Pokémon Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix in April 2022

A number of high-profile Pokémon series and movies are set to leave Netflix in the United States in April 2022 despite the fact Netflix has largely become the home of Pokémon in recent years. Here’s what Pokémon movies and shows are leaving and what ones are staying.

All of the titles listed below are being removed on April 1st in the United States. We don’t have confirmation as to whether other regions will be affected for the moment. With that said, we usually see Pokémon licensed on a per-region basis so it may not be the case they leave Netflix globally.

List of Pokemon Movies and Shows Leaving on April 1st

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017) – Added to Netflix on January 1st, 2019 – When Ash tries to pick his first Pokémon on his birthday, he ends up with a stubborn Pikachu and they embark on a journey to find the legendary Ho-Oh.

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (2018) – Added to Netflix on January 1st, 2020 – Ash and Pikachu journey to Fula City for its Wind Festival. When disaster looms, they must work together with a group of misfits to save the day!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Seasons 1-3) – Added to Netflix between 2018 and 2020 – Ash and his Pikachu travel to the Alola region with his mother and enroll in the Pokémon school, where they confront the nefarious Team Skull.

What Pokemon titles will remain on Netflix?

Despite the removals, there will still be a large number of Pokémon series and movies on Netflix.

Pokémon Journeys (labeled as a Netflix Original)

Pokémon Master Journeys (labeled as a Netflix Original)

Pokémon Indigo League

Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokémon remains one of the most fragmented IPs in the United States. While Netflix is the exclusive home to newer seasons, much of the older shows and movies are either spread out or unavailable via a streaming service.

Netflix is also invested in other future Pokémon projects too in the form of a TV series with Lucifer‘s Joe Henderson attached.

For example, Pokémon the Series: XY is only on Hulu whereas some of the movies are only available on Prime Video.

For the long-term success of the IP, we’d expect someone eventually to buy up all the rights to have all the movies and shows under one roof but evidently, that’s not happening anytime soon.

Will you be checking out any of these Pokémon titles when they leave Netflix in April 2022? Let us know in the comments. For more on what’s leaving Netflix US in April, check out our leaving soon post.