Every Cancelled Netflix Original in 2022

It’s time to start listing all of the Netflix cancelations of 2022. Below is the definitive list (that’ll be updated over time) of every show that has had an official announcement of cancelation in 2022.

Netflix has developed a bit of a reputation when it comes to cancelations although many would be keen to point out that because Netflix produces so much, their cancelation rate just seems higher.

2021 was a big year for cancelations with titles like Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, and Dash & Lily all getting the ax.

There’s also plenty of shows ending in 2022 such as Ozark, Grace and Frankie, Dead to Me, and Family Reunion. We’re not going to include those in this list as we believe cancelations and given final seasons should be separated.

List of Canceled Netflix Shows in 2022

Gentefied

Canceled: January 13th

After arguably defying the odds to get to a second season, Gentefied failed to get renewed for a third season with the cancelation news coming in early January 2022.

While it did break into the Netflix TV top 10s in the US it only did so for 9 days before dropping out.

The comedy series told the story of three Latino cousins trying to keep their grandfather’s dream alive by keeping their taco show afloat in a fast-changing neighborhood.

Cooking with Paris

Canceled: January 17th

Although the bigger question is why was it given a series in the first place, it turns out there wasn’t a strong enough audience for Paris Hilton’s cooking show to justify a second season.

Deadline reports that Netflix has opted to not renew Cooking with Paris for a second season despite the show appearing in the top 10s in Australia for 5 days and Canada for a single day. It did not appear in the US top 10s.

The show featured the media personality cooking up simple recipes in her lavish kitchen alongside celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, and Lele Pons.

The series has a 5.3 on IMDb with a 34 on Metacritic.

Shows at Risk of Cancelation in 2022

There’s a bunch of titles that we suspect we may get word of not continuing in 2022 which we’ve labeled at risk. Among the titles, we’ve included (and a few more) includes:

Another Life (this may already have happened!)

Well ain’t that the damn truth 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) December 21, 2021

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Black Summer

Brews Brothers

Huge in France

Hype House

It’s Bruno!

Living with Yourself

Master of None

Medical Police

Neo Yokio

Paradise PD

Q-Force

Sneakerheads

The Chair

The Healing Powers of Dude

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

The Letter for the King

The Midnight Gospel

The Politician

Wu Assassins (although we are getting a movie)

We’ll be keeping this post updated throughout the year with all the major cancelations that Netflix announces.

What’s been your most disappointing Netflix cancelation of 2022? Let us know down in the comments below.