Every Harlan Coben Series on Netflix in 2023 and What’s Coming Soon

Harlan Coben is one of the most prolific writers of our time and signed a deal back in 2018 (subsequently renewed in 2022) with Netflix that will adapt many of his novels into Netflix Original productions. As of October 2022, there are 7 Harlan Coben shows on Netflix, with lots more on the way. Here’s your guide to Harlan Coben on Netflix.

While we don’t have a whole picture of Harlan Coben’s deal with Netflix, we know it originally ran through 2023 but was renewed in 2022 meaning there’s plenty more Coben to come.

Coben had stated on the record that he hoped to continue working with Netflix and that he currently has plans for another two shows, which would bring him up to the “nine of the planned 14 when the deal was struck”.

The Myron Bolitar series, which ran from 1995 through 2016 across 11 releases, was notably excluded from the Netflix deal initially struck but will be included from 2022 onwards.

Coben’s production company, Final Twist Productions, is behind these titles alongside Netflix.

We should also note that The Five, adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel, departed Netflix US in 2021 as it was only licensed to Netflix for a fixed period of time.

While we’ll list the Harlan Coben collection on Netflix below, you can also find them grouped together within Netflix via a special genre category.

Harlan Coben Series Available on Netflix

Safe

Book Release: N/A

Released on Netflix: May 10th, 2018

Language: English

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Although Netflix was the international distributor for Safe, its believed that this falls outside the overall deal with StudioCanal distributing in France on channel C8 but remains on Netflix as an Original so we thought we should include it never the less.

The limited series featured Michael C. Hall, known for his role on Showtime’s Dexter. The actor starred as a widow searching for his daughter and begins uncovering uncomfortable truths about those around him.

The Stranger

Book Released: 2015

Released on Netflix: January 30th, 2020

Language: English

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Throughout this limited series, you’ll uncover a set of secrets and lies by multiple families after the appearance of a stranger in town.

Richard Armitage (who will go on to feature in several other Netflix Coben projects) headlines, with Siobhan Finneran and Shaun Dooley also starring.

The Woods

Book Released: 2007

Netflix Release Date: June 12th, 2020

Language: Polish

IMDb Rating: 6.5

The original pact stated that Netflix would be adapting the array of Coben books into multiple languages, which kicked off mid-way into 2020 with The Woods. The limited series made headlines for being Poland’s second major Netflix Original production

Starring local talent, including Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska, and Hubert Milkowski, the series followed a prosecutor’s hope of finding answers for his sister’s disappearance 25 years prior.

The Innocent

Book Released: 2005

Netflix Release Date: April 30th, 2021

Language: Spanish

Arriving on Netflix at the end of April 2021 is the first Spanish production out of the Harlan Coben library.

Oriol Paulo adapted the limited series with Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, and José Coronado starring.

The eight-episode series follows an accidental killing that leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder.

Gone For Good

Book Released: 2002

Netflix Release Date: August 13th, 2021

Language: French

Gone for Good is the first French-language Harlan Coben adaptation. The 5-part limited series began production in September 2020 and was released just under a year later. It’s helmed by Juan Carlos Medina, who notably directed The Limehouse Golem.

Garance Marillier, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix, Finnegan Oldfield and Nailia Harzoune starred.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Ten years after losing two loved ones, a man is plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend vanishes. Based on a Harlan Coben novel.”

Stay Close

Book released: 2012

Netflix Release Date: December 31st, 2021

Language: English

Heading back to the UK is Stay Close, a production that took place in early 2021.

Daniel O’Hara directed the 8-episode limited series. The original book is set in a more American setting so it’ll be interesting to see how it adjusts to its new British setting.

Regarding the talent picked for the new limited series Coben said: “Talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again! And we have the incredible Sarah Parish too”

Here’s what you can expect from Stay Close:

“With trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone. Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

Hold Tight

Book released: 2008

Netflix Release Date: April 22nd, 2022

Language: Polish

The second Polish-language adaptation of a Harlan Coben book came in early 2022 with the adaptation of Hold Tight.

Here’s the official logline for the series:

“When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies.”

Upcoming Harlan Coben Shows Announced for Netflix

Fool Me Once

Book Released: 2016

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

Announced in February 2023, this new limited series will be set in the United Kingdom and adapt the 2016 novel by Coben.

The eight-part series will follow Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband.

Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley lead the cast for the series.

Myron Bolitar

Language: English

Country of Origin: United States

Announced as part of the refresh of the output deal in 2022 was a new English-language series that’d become the “streamer’s first American-produced show based on Coben’s novels.”

The series will reportedly be ongoing, likely adapting books in order.

For those unfamiliar, the Myron Bolitar featured 11 book entries, including:

Deal Breaker – 1995

Drop Shot – 1996

Fade Away – 1996

Back Spin – 1997

One False Move – 1998

The Final Detail – 1999

Darkest Fear – 2000

Promise Me – 2006

Long Lost – 2009

Live Wire – 2011

Home – 2016

Six Years

Book released: 2013

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: English

First announced back in May 2020, David Ayer was announced to be on board to direct this book as a feature film with Jonathan W. Stokes working on the screenplay.

Sadly, since the original announcement, we’ve heard nothing of its development.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“A man attempts to reunite with the lost love of his life six years after she marries someone else, but begins to doubt the accuracy of his memories of her.”

Run Away

Book released: 2019

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: TBD

This one was announced at the beginning of the Netflix pact but we’re unsure where it is in development. The novel at the time wasn’t due to release until a year later and since then, we’ve not heard in what form the Netflix project will be.

Here’s what the story is about to give us an idea about what we could expect from any Netflix adaptation.

Other Coben Books That Could be Adapted

Above are six projects announced which leaves another eight books to be adapted. With the exclusion of the Myron Bolitar novels, here’s what ones are left to be adapted:

Mickey Blitar novels (Shelter, Seconds Away, Found)

Play Dead

Miracle Cure

Tell No One

No Second Chance

Just One Look

Caught

Missing You

Fool Me Once

Don’t Let Go

Run Away

The Boy from the Woods

Win

Away from Netflix, Harlan Coben is developing Shelter for Prime Video.

Are you looking forward to any of these Harlan Coben projects coming to Netflix? Which is your favorite one currently streaming? Let us know in the comments.