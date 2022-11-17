‘1899’ & ‘Dead to Me’ Headline New Releases on Netflix: November 17th, 2022

Welcome along to another busy day of new releases on Netflix, where seven new titles just touched down on the service. What’s worth watching today and trending in the top 10s? Here’s your daily roundup for November 17th, 2022.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 17th, 2022

1899 (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, Horror

Cast: Isabella Wei, Anton Lesser, Emily Beecham

Writer: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Runtime: 56 mins

We’ve been hyping this new series for over a year now, and we can’t wait to dive in with you all today.

Using groundbreaking technology, the new series sees you voyage on an immigrant ship where mysterious events begin to unwind a huge riddle.

It comes from the creators of Netflix’s hit German series, DARK.

As we first reported a little earlier today, Netflix also released an hour long documentary on the making of the title too.

Dead to Me (Season 3)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Luke Roessler

Writer: Liz Feldman

Runtime: 34 mins

Dead to Me is one of Netflix’s best shows and while I’d be hesitant to call it underrated, it’s certainly deserving of taking more of an upfront spot in Netflix’s vast library.

After three seasons, the story will close with the final 10 episodes, which all hit Netflix today.

Here’s the official synopsis for the final season of Dead to Me:

“Jen and Judy return for the third and final season. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law.”

Bantú Mama (2021)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama

Director: Ivan Herrera

Cast: Clarisse Albrecht, Euris Javiel, Johnny Morales Jr.

Writer: Clarisse Albrecht, Ivan Herrera

Runtime: 77 min / 1h 17m

Coming to Netflix in multiple select regions today, including the United States, is a new Spanish-language movie that comes via Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing, which has an output deal with Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie as per ARRAY:

“A French woman of African descent manages to escape after being arrested in the Dominican Republic. She finds shelter in the most dangerous district of Santo Domingo, where she is taken in by a group of children. By becoming their protégée and maternal figure, she experiences an unimaginable change in her destiny.”

The movie is only available with its original Spanish audio but does have English subtitles.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 17th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Bantú Mama (2021) – TV-MA – Spanish – After evading arrest for smuggling, a desperate woman finds shelter among a group of children, in the most dangerous neighborhood in Santo Domingo.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After evading arrest for smuggling, a desperate woman finds shelter among a group of children, in the most dangerous neighborhood in Santo Domingo. Christmas with You (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way.

– TV-PG – English – Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way. I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.

– TV-14 – English – Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change. Making 1899 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Go behind the scenes and see how the creators of “Dark” used groundbreaking virtual technology “The Volume” to shoot their new mystery series.

3 New TV Series Added Today

1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers.

– TV-MA – English – When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers. Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.

– TV-MA – English – A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When a 20-year-old attempts to win a fighter jet in a Pepsi sweepstakes, he sets the stage for a David versus Goliath court battle for the history books.

Top 10 Movies and Top 10 Shows on Netflix for November 17th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Crown Where the Crawdads Sing 2 Ancient Apocalypse Falling for Christmas 3 Love is Blind R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned 4 Manifest The Bad Guys 5 From Scratch Capturing the Killer Nurse 6 Warrior Nun Enola Holmes 2 7 The Watcher Lost Bullet 2 8 Little Angel Minions & More 2 9 Inside Man Captain Phillips 10 Down to Earth with Zac Efron Hotel Transylvania 2

