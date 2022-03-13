Netflix Added 24 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s time to take stock of what’s new on Netflix over the past week and take a look at the new releases over the weekend. Here’s everything new on Netflix for the week ending March 13th, 2022.
Before we dig into the full list of 10 new movies and 14 new TV shows added to Netflix this week we’re going to cover the two new movies added over the weekend and highlight one title that has likely flown under your radar.
Want to see what’s coming up next on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. We’ve previewed all the movies and shows coming between March 14th and March 20th which includes highlights such as Windfall, Top Boy, and Human Resources.
Best New Releases on Netflix This Weekend
Dunkirk (2017)
Genre: Action, Drama, History
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Mark Rylance
Writer: Christopher Nolan
Runtime: 106 min
Awards: Won 3 Oscars. 65 wins & 235 nominations total
Debuting on Netflix for the first time is the WB movie that released five years ago in theaters.
The Christopher Nolan movie seeks to document across three timelines the truly remarkable story of the evacuation of Dunkirk.
The movie ranks very high in various lists ranking Nolan’s works with one list putting it at number 3 just behind Memento and The Prestige.
London Has Fallen (2016)
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Babak Najafi
Cast: Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman
Writer: Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Christian Gudegast
Runtime: 99 min
Returning to Netflix this weekend is the 2016 action movie follow-up to Olympus has Fallen. While the sequel never quite reaches the heights of the first, it’s still an excellent watch.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not yet seen it:
“Hell-bent on revenge, terrorists attack a group of world leaders in London. Now, it’s up to agent Mike Banning to save the US president — again.”
The movie first came to Netflix in September 2016 and stayed on the platform for 18 months departing in September 2018.
Underrated Netflix Addition of the Week
The Bombardment (2021)
Genre: Drama, History, War
Director: Ole Bornedal
Cast: Alex Høgh Andersen, Danica Curcic, Susse Wold
Writer: Ole Bornedal
Runtime: 107 min
Some of the international movies that have landed on Netflix about World War 2 have been fantastic and continuing the trend this week is The Bombardment (also known as The Shadow in My Eye).
The movie holds a 7.4 on IMDb and is about several Danish residents living during the Second World War in Copenhagen and dealing with the fallout after a school is bombed full of children.
Full List of New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week
This list only applies to Netflix in the US. We’ve also got weekly roundups for what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
10 New Movies Added This Week
- Autumn Girl (2021) Netflix Original
- Badhaai Do (2022)
- Beirut (2018)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- London Has Fallen (2016)
- Refugiado (2014)
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) Netflix Original
- The Adam Project (2022) Netflix Original
- The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022) Netflix Original
- The Bombardment (2021) Netflix Original
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Byron Baes (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Chip and Potato (Season 3) Netflix Original
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Good Girls (Season 4)
- Karma’s World (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Last One Standing (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Last Kingdom (Season 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week
Top Movies on Netflix This Week
- Shrek 2 (68 points)
- Shrek (65 points)
- The Weekend Away (59 points)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (57 points)
- Shooter (49 points)
- Coach Carter (31 points)
- The Adam Project (20 points)
- Just Like Heaven (16 points)
- 21 (15 points)
- 21 Bridges (14 points)
- The Green Mile (13 points)
- Despicable Me 2 (9 points)
- Against the Ice (9 points)
- The Shadow In My Eye (8 points)
- Dunkirk (3 points)
- Battleship (3 points)
- The Shawshank Redemption (1 point)
Top Shows on Netflix This Week
- Pieces Of Her (118 points)
- Inventing Anna (60 points)
- Worst Roommate Ever (52 points)
- Love is Blind (50 points)
- The Last Kingdom (39 points)
- Vikings: Valhalla (34 points)
- CoComelon (17 points)
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (16 points)
- Lies and Deceit (15 points)
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry (10 points)
- Sweet Magnolias (7 points)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (7 points)
- Good Girls (6 points)
- Ozark (6 points)
- The Andy Warhol Diaries (3 points)