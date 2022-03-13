Netflix Added 24 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s time to take stock of what’s new on Netflix over the past week and take a look at the new releases over the weekend. Here’s everything new on Netflix for the week ending March 13th, 2022.

Before we dig into the full list of 10 new movies and 14 new TV shows added to Netflix this week we’re going to cover the two new movies added over the weekend and highlight one title that has likely flown under your radar.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Dunkirk (2017)

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Mark Rylance

Writer: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 106 min

Awards: Won 3 Oscars. 65 wins & 235 nominations total

Debuting on Netflix for the first time is the WB movie that released five years ago in theaters.

The Christopher Nolan movie seeks to document across three timelines the truly remarkable story of the evacuation of Dunkirk.

The movie ranks very high in various lists ranking Nolan’s works with one list putting it at number 3 just behind Memento and The Prestige.

London Has Fallen (2016)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Babak Najafi

Cast: Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman

Writer: Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Christian Gudegast

Runtime: 99 min

Returning to Netflix this weekend is the 2016 action movie follow-up to Olympus has Fallen. While the sequel never quite reaches the heights of the first, it’s still an excellent watch.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not yet seen it:

“Hell-bent on revenge, terrorists attack a group of world leaders in London. Now, it’s up to agent Mike Banning to save the US president — again.”

The movie first came to Netflix in September 2016 and stayed on the platform for 18 months departing in September 2018.

Underrated Netflix Addition of the Week

The Bombardment (2021)

Genre: Drama, History, War

Director: Ole Bornedal

Cast: Alex Høgh Andersen, Danica Curcic, Susse Wold

Writer: Ole Bornedal

Runtime: 107 min

Some of the international movies that have landed on Netflix about World War 2 have been fantastic and continuing the trend this week is The Bombardment (also known as The Shadow in My Eye).

The movie holds a 7.4 on IMDb and is about several Danish residents living during the Second World War in Copenhagen and dealing with the fallout after a school is bombed full of children.

Full List of New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week

10 New Movies Added This Week

Autumn Girl (2021) Netflix Original

Badhaai Do (2022)

Beirut (2018)

Dunkirk (2017)

London Has Fallen (2016)

Refugiado (2014)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) Netflix Original

The Adam Project (2022) Netflix Original

The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022) Netflix Original

The Bombardment (2021) Netflix Original

14 New TV Series Added This Week

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) Netflix Original

Byron Baes (Season 1) Netflix Original

Chip and Potato (Season 3) Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) Netflix Original

Good Girls (Season 4)

Karma’s World (Season 2) Netflix Original

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) Netflix Original

Last One Standing (Season 1) Netflix Original

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) Netflix Original

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) Netflix Original

Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Last Kingdom (Season 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original

