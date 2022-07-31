Netflix Added 34 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s time to recap the week that was and all 34 movies and shows added over the past 7 days on Netflix in the United States. We’ll also touch on some of the new releases this weekend and a title or two you may have missed over the week. Then, finally, we’ll take a look at what’s taken home the most points in the Netflix US top 10s.

As we enter a new month, expect a big drop of movies and new TV shows over the next 7 days. We’ve picked out some of our most anticipated new titles and given you the full preliminary list of what’s coming up here.

Sadly, many shows and movies are leaving Netflix over the next 7 days, too, so make sure you watch anything you need to before it departs.

The Wretched (2019)

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Director: Brett Pierce, Drew T. Pierce

Cast: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones

Writer: Brett Pierce, Drew T. Pierce

Runtime: 95 min

Awards: 4 wins & 5 nominations

From IFC Films (a solid distributor for Netflix in an age where licensed movies aren’t as plentiful) Netflix

Uncoupled (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Emerson Brooks, Colin Hanlon, Iván Amaro Bullón



Our “you may have missed this” pick of the week this week is the brand new comedy series that we did feature in our Friday roundup but sadly has barely registered on Netflix’s top 10s around the world (it’s only the 15th most popular show as of July 31st).

The Times in the United Kingdom reviewed the series and concluded:

“Quick-witted as you’d expect — the kind of slickness that makes it eminently easy to hit the “next episode” button.”

Habaddi (2019)

Genre: Family, Comedy

Director: Nachiket Samant

Cast: Karan Dave, Vedashree Mahajan, Mayur Khandge, Rupesh Bane, Jayesh Kardak, Arya Naik

Licensed to Netflix today is the Marathi language movie, Habaddi which comes from the director of Comedy Couple and Gachchi.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A boy with a speech condition wishes to seek out the girl he loves in Mumbai, but realizes his only ticket to the city is through his local kabaddi team.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

See an expanded version of this list via our new releases on Netflix hub.

16 New Movies Added This Week

A Cut Above (2022) Netflix Original

A Natural Born Fool (2004)

August: Osage County (2013)

Booha (2005)

First Year of Deception (2004)

Habaddi (2019)

Private Alexandria (2005)

Purple Hearts (2022) Netflix Original

Recurrence (2022) Netflix Original

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (2022)

Soldiers in the Camp (2022)

The Entitled (2022) Netflix Original

The Ghost and the Tout Too (2021)

The Wretched (2019)

Thieves in Thailand (2003)

Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) Netflix Original

19 New TV Series Added This Week

Another Self (Season 1) Netflix Original

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4) Netflix Original

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) Netflix Original

DI4RIES (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3) Netflix Original

Fanático (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) Netflix Original

Ihsan from the Future (Season 1)

Justice Served (Season 1) Netflix Original

Keep Breathing (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Masaba Masaba (Season 2) Netflix Original

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rebelde (Season 2) Netflix Original

Seen (Season 1)

Street Food: USA (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Part 2) Netflix Original

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Season 1) Netflix Original

Uncoupled (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

With its first full week under its belt, The Gray Man took home maximum points in the top 10s this week, with the Illumination movie Sing 2 taking home a great haul of points.

Persuasion dropped its rank throughout the week in the US, which could be down to its less than stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The Gray Man (80 points) Sing 2 (71 points) The Sea Beast (61 points) Persuasion (48 points) The Man From Toronto (36 points) 12 Strong (34 points) Recurrence (22 points) Too Old for Fairy Tales (19 points) Trading Paint (16 points) CHiPS (15 points) Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (13 points) Umma (12 points) Purple Hearts (9 points) Girl in the Picture (3 points) Mean Girls (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

Virgin River swept the top 10s in the US this week (as well as much of the rest of the world too!) to take home the most points with Stranger Things taking home second position.

Elsewhere, Alba continues to perform well in the US despite being a Spanish-language series.

Virgin River (80 points) Stranger Things (70 points) Alone (54 points) Resident Evil (49 points) All American: Homecoming (35 points) Alba (31 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (22 points) Blown Away (21 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (18 points) Keep Breathing (18 points) Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (14 points) Married at First Sight (10 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (7 points) Uncoupled (4 points) The Umbrella Academy (4 points) Street Food: USA (3 points)

For further breakdowns of the Netflix top 10s, check out our top 10 hub here.

What have you been watching on Netflix US this week? Let us know in the comments down below.