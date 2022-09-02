New Indian (Hindi) Movies and Shows on Netflix: August 2022

Netflix Indian Originals featured prominently in August, with the return of two popular series and the debut of the global hit Original Film Darlings. And who wouldn’t love a new cartoon series about a little girl and her pet elephant? Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in August 2022.

Before we dig in, we should give you a quick heads up that there’s a bunch of prominent Indian movies set to leave Netflix US in October 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: August 2022

Habaddi (2019)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 103 Minutes

Director: Nachiket Samant

Cast: Karan Dave, Vedashree Mahajan, Mayur Khandge

Genre: Family | Added to Netflix: August 1

10-year-old Manya wants to travel to Mumbai to find the girl he loves, but the only way to do so is by landing a spot on his village’s traveling kabaddi team. The problem is, the game of kabaddi requires a player to repeat the word “kabaddi” over and over while he tries to score a point, and Manya has a speech disorder that makes him stutter. What’s a boy in love to do?

Pakka Commercial (2022)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Maruthi

Cast: Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Rao Ramesh

Genre: Social Issue, Courtroom Drama | Added to Netflix: August 4

A family of lawyers is fractured when money-minded Lucky agrees to do defend a corrupt developer in a fraud case, with Lucky’s morally righteous father representing the couple who filed the suit. The house is thrown into chaos when Lucky’s girlfriend sides with his dad.

Darlings (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 5

In the dark comedy Darlings, an abused wife turns the tables on her violent husband, with a little help from her mother. But kidnapping and torture isn’t as easy it looks. With Darlings — which became Netflix’s biggest-opening Indian Original Film upon its debut — Alia Bhatt now stars in all three of the Indian movies that have spent the most time in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings (the others being RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi).

Happy Birthday (2022)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 154 Minutes

Director: Ritesh Rana

Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Naresh Agastya, Vennela Kishore

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: August 7

The surreal comedy Happy Birthday imagines what might happen if everyone in India were allowed — even encouraged — to own a gun. The stories of a bunch of gun-toting strangers intertwine at a fancy hotel on the night of an extravagant celebration.

Shabaash Mithu (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 154 Minutes

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Geeta Agrawal Sharma

Genre: Sports, Biopic | Added to Netflix: August 11

Shabaash Mithu stars Taapsee Pannu as legendary cricket captain Mithali Raj, who led India to the finals of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Tamil and Telugu dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Nikamma (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 152 Minutes

Director: Sabbir Khan

Cast: Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty

Genre: Action, Comedy | Added to Netflix: August 13

By-the-book transportation officer Avni tries to turn her slacker brother-in-law Adi into a responsible adult, but threats against Avni from the owner of a predatory taxi company force Adi to become something even more heroic. Nikamma is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, Neeraj Kabi

Genre: Comedy, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: August 19

The ailing leader of an impoverished village comes up with an unorthodox way to cure his town’s financial woes — sacrifice himself to a tiger. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is the last film to feature music by popular playback singer KK, who died a month before the movie’s release.

HIT: The First Case (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Dalip Tahil

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 27

Director Sailesh Kolanu helms the Hindi remake of his own his own 2020 Telugu film HIT: The First Case. This time, Rajkummar Rao plays a brilliant detective tasked with solving two abduction cases, including the kidnapping of his own girlfriend.

New Indian Series on Netflix: August 2022

Indian Matchmaking (2022) N

Language: English

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Cast: Sima Taparia

Genre: Reality, Romance, Dating | Added to Netflix: August 10

Professional matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help new and old clients ditch their picky preferences and find life-long romantic partners. Season 1’s hilarious “villain” Aparna is one of Sima’s returning clients. Will the comedy-hating lawyer from Texas have better luck finding love this time?

Deepa & Anoop (2022) N

Language: English

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Cast: Pavan Bharaj, Adam Nurada, Ana Sani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: August 15

Netflix’s cute new Original animated series Deepa & Anoop follows the everyday adventures of a girl named Deepa and her best friend — a color-changing little elephant named Anoop. Most of the episodes feature two short stories about the buddies and the rest of Deepa’s family, who run a bed & breakfast called Mango Manor. This show is adorable.

Delhi Crime (Season 2) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 26

The well-regarded Hindi crime series Delhi Crime is back for a second season. This time, Inspector Vartika (Shefali Shah) and her team must solve a gruesome quadruple murder, with evidence pointing to a crime syndicate that went underground decades ago. Season 2 is slightly shorter overall, with five episodes compared to Season 1’s seven, and episodes that run about eight minutes shorter on average.

