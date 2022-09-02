New Movies and Shows on Netflix: September 2nd, 2022

Netflix has a slew of new shows and movies to watch for the Labor Day Weekend. While none are quite at the scale of Amazon Prime’s big release today in the form of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, there are still some new titles worth watching. Here’s what’s new and trending on Netflix for September 2nd, 2022.

Today is your last chance to watch the excellent sci-fi movie Freaks which departs tomorrow. This weekend is your last chance to watch the sci-fi series Frequency and your last chance to watch The Vampire Diaries too.

In case you missed it, Netflix added over 50 titles yesterday as part of its regular first-of-the-month refresh. Catch a full list of what’s new here.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 2nd, 2022

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Emily Deschanel, Stacey Farber, Alisha Newton

Writer: Daria Polatin

Runtime: 41 mins

Eight episodes of the new limited series from executive producers Daria Polatin, Rachel Miller, and Andrew Wilder just touched down on Netflix to begin Netflix’s spooky Halloween lineup.

This thriller series starring Emily Deschanel, who plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, is about a psychiatrist who takes a girl in, putting her and her family’s lives in danger from a cult.

Fakes (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Richard Harmon, Emilija Baranac, Jennifer Tong

Writer: David Turko

Runtime: 21 mins

It’s been a while since Netflix scored a CBC (Canadian state broadcaster) co-production but Fakes has arrived and so far, has secured great reviews.

The series comes David Turko, who has worked on Netflix’s Warrior Nun, and is about two girls, Zoe and Becca, who set out to build their own fake ID empire. Things are seemingly on the rise, and business is booming, bringing a unique set of problems that could see their empire come crashing down.

Think teen Breaking Bad.

The Festival of Troubadours (2022)

Genre: Drama

Director: Özcan Alper

Cast: Kivanç Tatlitug, Settar Tanriögen, Pinar Göktas

Writer: Özcan Alper, Kemal Varol

Runtime: 102 min

Finally, we’re seeing yet another excellent Turkish drama making its way onto Netflix, and this one has strong promise and some great early reviews.

Here’s what you can expect if you chose to dive in this weekend:

“An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 2nd, 2022

6 New Movies Added Today

Collision Course (2020) – TV-MA – English – A law enforcement officer tries to make ends meet by soliciting bribes. But a tense run-in with a wealthy young musician changes his life forever.

– TV-MA – English – A law enforcement officer tries to make ends meet by soliciting bribes. But a tense run-in with a wealthy young musician changes his life forever. Ivy + Bean (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance… forever!

– TV-G – English – When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance… forever! Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite!

– TV-G – English – Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite! Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom… haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!

– TV-G – English – Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom… haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case! Katteri (2022) – TV-14 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada – A group of bungling crooks heads to a deserted village to seek out hidden treasure — but aren’t prepared for the gaggle of ghosts they encounter inside.

– TV-14 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada – A group of bungling crooks heads to a deserted village to seek out hidden treasure — but aren’t prepared for the gaggle of ghosts they encounter inside. The Festival of Troubadours (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Buy My House (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.

– TV-G – English – Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot. Dated and Related (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Single siblings help each other search for their soulmates, hoping to find love (and maybe win $100,000) while living at a luxurious villa.

– TV-MA – English – Single siblings help each other search for their soulmates, hoping to find love (and maybe win $100,000) while living at a luxurious villa. Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.

– TV-MA – English – Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Cameras follow the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Cameras follow the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship. Fakes (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

– TV-MA – English – Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real. Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Kids can read along with illustrated books that come to life through animation, music and narration. Exciting adventures, fuzzy animal friends and more!

– TV-Y – English – Kids can read along with illustrated books that come to life through animation, music and narration. Exciting adventures, fuzzy animal friends and more! You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Life in Amaia’s new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she’s inherited her grandmother’s magical talents.

Netflix Top 10s for September 2nd, 2022