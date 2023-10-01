New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: September 2023

What a month for Netflix Indian Originals! Not only did we get a new Hindi series and two new films, but Netflix Original Hindi movie Jaane Jaan (also known as “Suspect X“) rocketed straight to the top of the streamer’s Top 10 Non-English Films list the week of its release. Add in a bunch of South Indian action movies, and this is one of the most thrilling months of the year for Indian cinema buffs. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in September 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: September 2023

Friday Night Plan (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 108 Minutes

Director: Vatsal Neelakantan

Cast: Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Juhi Chawla

Genre: Teen Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 1

When teenage brothers Sid and Adi are left home alone on a Friday night, their mom has two rules: don’t fight, and don’t take the car out. But when the most popular girl in school hosts a party at her family’s posh condo and says she’d like to go for a long drive, how can straight-laced Sid say no? Friday Night Plan is generic but harmless. Additional language options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be chosen from the film’s audio menu.

Ramabanam (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Sriwass

Cast: Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: September 13

After years of estrangement, gangster Vicky reunites with his family to introduce them to the woman he plans to marry — all while keeping his profession a secret. Upon discovering that his upstanding restaurateur brother Rajaram is being framed for poisoning a bunch of orphans, Vicky uses the tricks of his illicit trade to clear his brother’s good name. Additional dialogue options can be found in Ramabanam‘s audio menu.

Bhola Shankar (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 156 Minutes

Director: Meher Ramesh

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: September 15

Bhola Shankar is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Chiranjeevi plays Shankar, a cab driver who moves with his sister to Kolkata so she can attend college. In their new town, Shankar gets caught up in a scheme to expose an arms trafficking syndicate, forcing him to deal with the life he tried to leave behind in Hyderabad. Each language version of Bhola Shankar has a separate catalogue entry.

Chhota Bheem Adventure of Persia (2023)

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 64 Minutes

Director: Sumit Das, Jovita D’Souza

Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: September 16

Pint-sized superhero Bheem and his friends must save the subjects of a mystical kingdom from their tyrannical ruler. Chhota Bheem Adventure of Persia is also known as Chhota Bheem aur Registaan ka Shehenshah. Additional dialogue options can be found in the movie’s audio options menu.

Jaane Jaan (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Genre: Thriller, Based on a Book | Added to Netflix: September 21

Jaane Jaan — which Netflix alternatively calls Suspect X — is the Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X. In the beautiful but foreboding hill town Kalimpong, a single mother’s life turns upside down when a ghost from her past reappears. A helpful neighbor solves the mother’s immediate crisis, but she falls under suspicion when a clever Mumbai police officer arrives in town. Brilliant performances and a compelling mystery make Jaane Jaan one of Netflix’s finest Indian Original Films yet and an absolute must-watch. Additional dialogue options are available in the audio menu, as well as a Hindi audio description track.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Cast: Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: September 24

When an important government official is targeted for assassination by a crime boss at a global climate change summit, only one man can save the day: secret agent Arjun Varma (Varun Tej). Each language version of Gandeevadhari Arjuna has its own separate catalogue entry.

RDX (2023)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 150 Minutes

Director: Nahas Hidhayath

Cast: Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 24

Three trouble-making martial artists — Robert, Dony, and Xavier — cause such mayhem at a carnival that Robert is sent away for his safety. Years later, the trio reunite to deal with the consequences of that fateful night and put their fighting skills to the ultimate test. Additional language options can be chosen from the film’s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: September 2023

Choona (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Monika Panwar, Namit Das

Genre: Comedy, Heist, Politics | Added to Netflix: September 29

A misfit group of ordinary folks come together to steal millions from an ambitious politician who’s obsessed with astrology. Jimmy Shergill — who plays the politician — says of the new series: “The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch.” Besides the original Hindi version, other language options can be selected from the show’s audio menu, along with a Hindi audio description track.

