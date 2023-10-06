What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: October 6th, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome along to your weekend roundup of what’s just hit Netflix in the US today. There have been 13 new releases in total. We’ll look at all of them, plus what’s trending in the US top 10s below.

This is our second daily roundup of the week thus far, with our last being on Wednesday, recapping the nine new releases added in the first three days of the week.

Not much is currently planned for the weekend as it stands. We’ll see the new K-drama series Strong Girl Nam-soon drop tomorrow (Saturday, October 7) and a new entry in the K Food Show series on Sunday (October 8).

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 6th, 2023

Get Out (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Jordan Peele

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford

Writer: Jordan Peele

Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m

Awards: Won 1 Oscar. 152 wins & 207 nominations total

As we promised on September 23rd, two of Jordan Peele’s excellent movies were coming to Netflix. Sadly, those two movies missed their initial October 1st release date and have dropped today instead. Better late than never!

While we’ll give our thumbs up for both Get Out and Us, we feel the former is perhaps the best place to start your Halloween binge.

Daniel Kaluuya puts in a groundbreaking performance playing a dutiful boyfriend visiting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time, but things begin to unravel from there quickly.

American Made (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright

Writer: Gary Spinelli

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Another movie meant for October 1st and is now releasing on Netflix a little later is the excellent Tom Cruise movie American Made.

Based on a true story, the movie sees Cruise playing a pilot who the CIA recruits to run a covert operation that is one of the biggest in United States history.

The Los Angeles Times gave the movie a 90 rating, concluding that the movie is a “smart, nervy film, a very modern entertainment made with energy, style and a fine sense of humor that keeps us amused until gradually, almost imperceptibly, the laughter starts to stick in our throats.”

Fair Play (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Chloe Domont

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

Writer: Chloe Domont

Runtime: 113 min / 1h 53m

Netflix’s big movie (that itself was moved forward – it was originally due to release next week) of the week is undoubtedly the release of the erotic thriller that the streamer acquired from the Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of the year.

Many reviewers have already given their verdicts over the course of the year thanks to its numerous exhibitions at film festivals and its debut at Sundance. We also published our review this morning, with our critic giving the movie a PLAY rating, concluding:

“A gripping thriller with a brutal, unflinching delivery. Worthwhile themes layered over less than morally sound leads living in a cutthroat world of high finance. While it may rub people the wrong way by its conclusion (including myself the first time around), that is largely by design.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 6th, 2023

11 New Movies Added Today

A Deadly Invitation (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit.

– TV-14 – Spanish – A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit. American Made (2017) – R – English

– R – English Ballerina (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

– TV-MA – Korean – Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge. BlacKkKlansman (2018) – R – English – In the early 1970s, the first Black police officer in Colorado Springs goes undercover to infiltrate a mob of white supremacists. Based on a true story.

– R – English – In the early 1970s, the first Black police officer in Colorado Springs goes undercover to infiltrate a mob of white supremacists. Based on a true story. Fair Play (2023) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Get Out (2017) – R – English

– R – English Khufiya (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death. Ma (2019) – R – English – A woman agrees to buy booze for a group of teens and offers them her basement to party in. But her hospitality soon turns into obsession — and terror.

– R – English – A woman agrees to buy booze for a group of teens and offers them her basement to party in. But her hospitality soon turns into obsession — and terror. Maybe Baby (2023) – TV-MA – Danish – When two pregnant women learn that the fertility clinic mistakenly swapped their eggs, they must navigate the error — and their disdain for each other.

– TV-MA – Danish – When two pregnant women learn that the fertility clinic mistakenly swapped their eggs, they must navigate the error — and their disdain for each other. Sex Tape (2014) – R – English – Married couple Annie and Jay decide to spice up their love life by making a sex tape, only to find the next day their video’s been shared publicly.

– R – English – Married couple Annie and Jay decide to spice up their love life by making a sex tape, only to find the next day their video’s been shared publicly. Us (2019) – R – English – A serene family vacation turns frightening when a family’s nightmarish doppelgängers descend upon their beachfront abode.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Everything Now (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time.

– TV-MA – English – After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time. Lupin (Part 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Netflix Top 10s for Netflix US on October 6th, 2023

Below, you can see what’s currently trending in the US top 10s, with the limited series Beckham topping the TV show list and last week’s Benicio del Toro thriller edging out over Nowhere. The full global top 50 can be found on our top 10 hub page.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Beckham Reptile 2 Love Is Blind Nowhere 3 Lupin Last Vegas 4 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Identity Thief 5 Encounters Dune 6 Sex Education Casper 7 Virgin River The Many Saints of Newark 8 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Megamind 9 The Great British Bake Off Colombiana 10 Super Pumped Safe House

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below, and check our What to Watch section over the weekend for more top picks from the past 7 days.