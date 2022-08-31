What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 31st, 2022

Welcome to your midweek roundup of what’s new on Netflix (and first daily recap of the week) where we’ll be checking in on all 11 new movies and shows that have touched down on the service so far this week.

It’s the calm before the storm today with tomorrow set to see a larger number of titles than normal drop onto the service as we cross into September 2022. This is because deals for movies with big distributors like Sony and Warner Bros. come up for renewal. That means that many movies (nearly 100 by our count) will be leaving Netflix tomorrow.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 31st

I Came By (2022)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Babak Anvari

Writer: Babak Anvari, Namsi Khan

Runtime: 110 min

This new British produced movie is the big new Netflix Original movie of the week and features three huge names in the form of Kelly Macdonald, George MacKay, and Hugh Bonneville.

Here’s the official logline for the new movie:

“A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby and Jay regularly target the homes of the U.K.’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.”

Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays / Michael: Every Day (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Bob Martin, Matt Watts, Tommie-Amber Pirie

Writer: Bob Martin, Matt Watts

Runtime: 22 min

Netflix rarely, if ever, picks up shows from CBC, the state broadcaster from Canada, given they’ve opted to keep their titles to themselves in recent years.

In a rare license, we saw 12 episodes of the little-known comedy sitcom series from Bob Martin and Matt Watts.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Michael’s therapist, David, is helping him conquer his countless anxieties about everyday life — and, unbeknownst to Michael, writing a book about it.”

I AM A KILLER (Season 3)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Runtime: 52 min

Some streaming services like Discovery claim they have the best documentary library, but we’d argue that after the past two years, Netflix is by far and away the strongest.

The latest season of I AM KILLER, which comes from Transistor Films, is adding to its vast array of crime documentaries.

The subjects in season 3 include Victoria Smith, Deryl Madison, Daniel Paulsrud, James Walker, and David Cameron Keith.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

6 New Movies Added

Couple of Days (2016) – TV-14 – English – Three couples, each in different phases of romance, head to Ibadan for a fun and frisky holiday. But secrets soon spill, causing trouble in paradise.

– TV-14 – English – Three couples, each in different phases of romance, head to Ibadan for a fun and frisky holiday. But secrets soon spill, causing trouble in paradise. I Came By (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement — triggering events that put his loved ones in danger.

– TV-MA – English – A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement — triggering events that put his loved ones in danger. Last Flight to Abuja (2012) – TV-14 – English – When disaster strikes mid-flight, a commercial plane’s frantic passengers confront their pasts and the possibility of death. Based on true events.

– TV-14 – English – When disaster strikes mid-flight, a commercial plane’s frantic passengers confront their pasts and the possibility of death. Based on true events. Payday (2018) – TV-MA – English – After an expensive night out, two flatmates get tangled in an overnight misadventure to recover their rent money to pay their dead landlord’s daughter.

– TV-MA – English – After an expensive night out, two flatmates get tangled in an overnight misadventure to recover their rent money to pay their dead landlord’s daughter. Under Her Control (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.

– TV-MA – Spanish – An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Years after serving time for betting on games he officiated, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy revisits the scandal that shook up the league.

5 New TV Series Added

Club América vs. Club América (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – This docuseries delves into the past, present and future of América, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico, and its players’ DNA.

– TV-MA – Spanish – This docuseries delves into the past, present and future of América, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico, and its players’ DNA. Family Secrets (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – A couple’s wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.

– TV-MA – Polish – A couple’s wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families. I AM A KILLER (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

– TV-MA – English – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series. Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Mighty Express (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

