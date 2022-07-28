What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 28th, 2022

Since our last update of the new releases on Netflix, there’s been 16 new titles added including a slew of big new Netflix Originals. We’re here to help you sift through everything new on Netflix and also look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for July 28th, 2022.

As a reminder, still to come this week includes The Wretched due to hit over the weekend and the big new Netflix Original capping off the week is Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris.

No major removals over the coming days but as we’ve stated earlier in the week, over 60 movies are set to leave Netflix as we enter August so be sure to watch any you need to before they depart.

What to Watch on Netflix for July 28th, 2022

Keep Breathing (Limited Series)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jeff Wilbusch, Austin Stowell, Florencia Lozano, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Mike Dopud

Runtime: 35 mins

The big new release for the past few days from Netflix is Keep Breathing (otherwise known as just Breathe in some regions).

Coming from Warner Bros. Television and Quinn’s House, the limited series (meaning there will not be a season) follows a young girl stranded after her small plane crashes in the middle of Alaska.

Melissa Barrera headlines the cast and is best known for her appearance in last year’s In The Heights movie.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Rob Miller

Runtime: 59 mins

Continuing Netflix’s reign on new documentaries in 2022 comes another true crime doc about a mother’s crusade against online companies hosting revenge porn posted by her daughter’s former lover.

The docuseries is already sweeping across social media with many looking for where Hunter Moore is now.

The limited docuseries consisting of 3 episodes currently holds a 7.1 on IMDb.

Another Self (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Tuba Büyüküstün, Seda Bakan, Boncuk Yilmaz, Murat Boz, Serkan Altunorak

Runtime: 54 mins

In case you weren’t aware, Turkish dramas do very well on Netflix and today there’s a new Netflix Original one added in the form of Another Self.

The series comes from OGM Pictures and is about three close friends who set off on a journey to accept their past and move into the future.

Tuba Büyüküstün headlines the cast and is best known for the popular series Black Money Love and Netflix’s The Protector.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 28th, 2022

8 New Movies Added Today

A Cut Above (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – With his mom’s salon on the brink of bankruptcy, a dedicated son rolls up his sleeves to help and discovers himself as the coolest barber on the block.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – With his mom’s salon on the brink of bankruptcy, a dedicated son rolls up his sleeves to help and discovers himself as the coolest barber on the block. A Natural Born Fool (2004) – TV-PG – Arabic – To make ends meet ahead of marrying his sweetheart, a man goes into the burglary business with her uncle — but his incompetence gets them into trouble.

– TV-PG – Arabic – To make ends meet ahead of marrying his sweetheart, a man goes into the burglary business with her uncle — but his incompetence gets them into trouble. Booha (2005) – TV-14 – Arabic – A small-town butcher travels to Cairo to collect his inheritance. Along the way, he meets a charming young woman and her mother.

– TV-14 – Arabic – A small-town butcher travels to Cairo to collect his inheritance. Along the way, he meets a charming young woman and her mother. First Year of Deception (2004) – TV-PG – Arabic – A pair of con artist friends plan to scam tourists in the Egyptian city of Hurghada. But they soon meet two women who change their lives forever.

– TV-PG – Arabic – A pair of con artist friends plan to scam tourists in the Egyptian city of Hurghada. But they soon meet two women who change their lives forever. Private Alexandria (2005) – TV-PG – Arabic – A woman accused of her husband’s murder hires a young lawyer. As the attorney searches for the real killer, he finds a host of surprises.

– TV-PG – Arabic – A woman accused of her husband’s murder hires a young lawyer. As the attorney searches for the real killer, he finds a host of surprises. Recurrence (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Years after moving to a remote town, ex-cop Pipa is pulled back into the dark world she thought she’d left behind when she gets tangled in a murder case.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Years after moving to a remote town, ex-cop Pipa is pulled back into the dark world she thought she’d left behind when she gets tangled in a murder case. Soldiers in the Camp () – TV-14 – Arabic – When a man joins the armed forces, he learns that a fellow soldier has a vendetta against him. To escape the avenger, he enters a sham marriage.

– TV-14 – Arabic – When a man joins the armed forces, he learns that a fellow soldier has a vendetta against him. To escape the avenger, he enters a sham marriage. Thieves in Thailand (2003) – TV-PG – Arabic – After a man from Cairo finds out that he has a long-lost brother, he hatches a plan for the two of them to steal an expensive painting from Thailand.

8 New TV Series Added Today

Another Self (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Three friends arrive in a seaside town, where they connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved trauma from their families’ pasts.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Three friends arrive in a seaside town, where they connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved trauma from their families’ pasts. Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

– TV-PG – English – The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee.

– TV-G – English – Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee. Ihsan from the Future (Season 1) – TV-PG – Arabic – Saudi media personality Ahmad al-Shugairi explores the Kingdom’s sacred cities and looks at new cutting-edge technologies changing everyday life.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Saudi media personality Ahmad al-Shugairi explores the Kingdom’s sacred cities and looks at new cutting-edge technologies changing everyday life. Keep Breathing (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements — and her personal demons — to stay alive.

– TV-MA – English – When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements — and her personal demons — to stay alive. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Join cool cat Oggy and playful elephant Piya as they head off on zany and heartwarming adventures — with a trio of roaches ready to ruin all the fun!

– TV-Y7 – English – Join cool cat Oggy and playful elephant Piya as they head off on zany and heartwarming adventures — with a trio of roaches ready to ruin all the fun! Rebelde (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – As Elite Way School starts a new term, a familiar enemy — a secret society called the Lodge — threatens to crash the musical hopes of the first-years.

– TV-MA – Spanish – As Elite Way School starts a new term, a familiar enemy — a secret society called the Lodge — threatens to crash the musical hopes of the first-years. The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Determined to remove her daughter’s photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 28th, 2022