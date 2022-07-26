What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 26th, 2022

Happy Tuesday and welcome along to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States for the week. We’ve got 7 new releases to cover and we’ll also check in with the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix US.

This week has some exciting new releases to look forward to. The new Neil Patrick Harris comedy series Uncoupled headlines Friday and the new thriller series Keep Breathing hits Thursday.

If nothing below takes your fancy, remember to get ahead of the removals for August 2022. Over 70 movies and shows are leaving the service on the first of the month, including all the Jackass movies, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Inception, War of the Worlds, and more.

What to Watch on Netflix for July 26th

August: Osage County (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: John Wells

Cast:Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor, Margo Martindale, Sam Shepard, Dermot Mulroney, Julianne Nicholson, Juliette Lewis, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Misty Upham

Writer: Tracy Letts

Runtime: 121 min

Our top title for today is a movie that released almost a decade ago and has an absolutely stellar cast.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never caught the movie before:

“After the family patriarch disappears, the Weston clan gathers in the family home in Oklahoma, where some hard truths and shocking secrets are shared.”

The movie is a regular title to feature on Netflix with its last stint only coming to an end in April 2022 but is a welcome re-addition nevertheless.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Joss Crowley

Cast: Shania Twain

Runtime: 88 mins

Coming to Netflix today (almost exclusively – it’s not available elsewhere as far as we can tell) is a new feature-length documentary on the singer-songwriter pop sensation Shania Twain.

In this intimate doc, you’ll get to see how the singer transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks.

DI4RIES (Season 1)

Genre: Family

Cast: Andrea Arru, Flavia Leone, Biagio Venditti, Sofia Nicolini, Liam Nicolosi, Federica Franzellitti

Runtime: 53 mins

One show to watch for how well it performs over the next few weeks is the new family/teen series DI4RIES, a mix of Heartstopper, Sex Education, and Degrassi.

Here’s what you can expect from the Italian series which has garnered nearly 2 million views on its YouTube trailer so far:

“First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 26th, 2022

4 New Movies Added

August: Osage County (2013) – R – English

– R – English Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (2022) – TV-MA – English – From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary.

– TV-MA – English – From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary. The Ghost and the Tout Too (2021) – TV-PG – English – Able to communicate with ghosts, a gifted woman must use her powers to help a coma patient whose spirit is trapped between life and death.

– TV-PG – English – Able to communicate with ghosts, a gifted woman must use her powers to help a coma patient whose spirit is trapped between life and death. Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Whitney gets personal about sex injuries and dating younger men, spills on her online photo leak and waxes nostalgic about life before social media.

3 New TV Series Added

DI4RIES (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Italian – First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

– TV-PG – Italian – First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises! Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

– TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures. Street Food: USA (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Get a taste of the most beloved bites on American streets and, along the way, discover the heart, soul and wildly diverse real people behind the food.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for July 26th

# TV Shows Movies 1 Virgin River The Gray Man 2 Stranger Things Sing 2 3 Resident Evil The Sea Beast 4 Alone Persuasion 5 Alba 12 Strong 6 Blown Away The Man From Toronto 7 All American: Homecoming Trading Paint 8 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Umma 9 Married at First Sight CHiPS 10 The Umbrella Academy Too Old for Fairy Tales

What are you currently watching on Netflix US? Let us know in the comments down below.