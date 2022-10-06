What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 6th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for this week where we’ll be recapping all the new Netflix additions between October 3rd and October 6th, 2022. We’ll also see what’s trending in the US Netflix top 10s.

Still to come for the remainder of the week is the big new Friday additions which include Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club, and the Mila Kunis movie, Luckiest Girl Alive.

On the removals front, one of the last remaining Disney titles is set to leave in the next couple of days, with every season of Sofia The First due to leave over the weekend.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 6th, 2022

Let’s now run through some of our top picks for the past few days:

Jexi (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Cast: Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Rose Byrne

Writer: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Runtime: 84 min / 1h 24m

Added to Netflix on Monday (but yet to chart in the top 10s) is the Lionsgate movie Jexi starring Adam DeVine.

The movie is a must watch for any fans of Black Mirror (albeit this is a much higher watch). It’s about a man flying high at work, but his personal life is a little lacking, with his only friend being the AI on his phone who is trying to help him.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Horror

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell

Writer: John Lee Hancock, Stephen King

Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m

Based on a Stephen King short story, this new movie comes from Blumhouse Productions and Ryan Murphy.

It’s about a teen who befriended an old neighbor who passes away but finds he may not quite be as gone as he seems.

In our review (published yesterday), we gave the movie a pause rating saying that while Donald Sutherland, in particular, put in a great performance, we concluded: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone lacks the urgency, propulsion, and bent more befitting of its author and its Ghost Story genre.”

The Blacklist (Season 9)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff

Writer: Jon Bokenkamp

Runtime: 43 min

Finally, another season of The Blacklist just touched down on Netflix, bringing the total number of episodes available on Netflix to 196 if you can quite believe it.

Here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 3rd-6th, 2022

10 New Movies Added

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Hasan Minhaj shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood and freedom of speech in this follow-up to his award-winning comedy special “Homecoming King.”

– TV-MA – English – Hasan Minhaj shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood and freedom of speech in this follow-up to his award-winning comedy special “Homecoming King.” Jexi (2019) – R – English – Forced to upgrade his phone, Phil finds his new device comes with a tough-love virtual assistant set on improving his life, whether he wants to or not.

– R – English – Forced to upgrade his phone, Phil finds his new device comes with a tough-love virtual assistant set on improving his life, whether he wants to or not. Jumping from High Places () Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – To honor her best friend’s last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.

– TV-14 – Italian – To honor her best friend’s last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) – PG-13 – Hindi – An earnestly optimistic man recounts his journey through life, love and momentous milestones in Indian history. Adapted from 1994’s “Forrest Gump.”

– PG-13 – Hindi – An earnestly optimistic man recounts his journey through life, love and momentous milestones in Indian history. Adapted from 1994’s “Forrest Gump.” Missing Home (2022) – TV-PG – Indonesian – A married couple stages their divorce in order to encourage their estranged adult children to return to their hometown.

– TV-PG – Indonesian – A married couple stages their divorce in order to encourage their estranged adult children to return to their hometown. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

– PG-13 – English – A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam – Fists fly and egos clash when a well-respected lighthouse keeper in a small village vows revenge following an attack by a rival and his gang.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – Fists fly and egos clash when a well-respected lighthouse keeper in a small village vows revenge following an attack by a rival and his gang. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

– PG – English – In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture. The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Thai – In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

– TV-14 – Thai – In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving. Togo (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

7 New TV Series Added

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

– TV-MA – English – Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal. Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series. Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Lovable pug Chip starts kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal.

– TV-Y – English – Lovable pug Chip starts kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal. High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wroc?aw face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

– TV-MA – Polish – In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wroc?aw face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

– TV-PG – English – Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess. The Blacklist (Season 9) – TV-14 – English – After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.

– TV-14 – English – After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner. The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Peruvian soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a difficult legal battle after testing positive for cocaine months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.

Top 10 Movies, Series and Kids Titles on Netflix for October 6th, 2022

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for October 6th, 2022

Last Seen Alive Inheritance Rush Hour Mr. & Mrs. Smith Blonde Robin Hood Lou Rush Hour 2 Land of the Lost Walking Tall

Top 10 Series on Netflix US for October 6th, 2022

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Empress Dynasty El Rey, Vicente Fernández Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes Cobra Kai In the Dark Malverde: The Patron Saint CoComelon Fate: The Winx Saga

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix US for October 6th, 2022

CoComelon Sing 2 Despicable Me 2 Floor is Lava Phantom Pups My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Megamind Despicable Me Danger Force Chip and Potato

