What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 20th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week and it’s mostly an all-kids special with 6 new releases 5 of which being new kids series and movies. Here’s everything new on Netflix and what’s trending for September 20th, 2022.

On the removals side, it’s your last few days to watch Under the Eiffel Tower and VeggieTales in the House on Netflix before they leave on the 24th. On the 25th, the Jason Statham movie Chaos departs.

Coming to Netflix tomorrow is the brand new Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series and at the end of the week, we’ll see big new movies like A Jazzman’s Blues, ATHENA, and Lou drop.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 20th

The Wiggles Returns

The Wiggles departed from Netflix in full a little earlier this year, and while they’re not all returning today, we’re seeing two seasons of The Wiggles drop onto Netflix US.

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 3) and The Wiggles’ World (Season 1) is now streaming in the US.

Minions & More Volume 1 (2022)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Yarrow Cheney, Bruno Dequier, Habib Louati, Thierry Noblet, Frank Baradat, Guy Bar’ely

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Garth Jennings, Taron Egerton

As we first announced a little earlier in the month, Netflix is going to be the home of some Illumination shorts set in the Despicable Me universe.

Among the shorts you see in this 48-minute special, include the mini-movies “Training Wheels,” “Puppy” and “Yellow Is the New Black.”

Many Netflix regions are getting the specials, including the United Kingdom, which will receive volume 1 a little later this month.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 20th, 2022

In addition to all the new titles below, Netflix added some new episodes over the past few days, including Once Upon a Small Town episodes 7 & 8.

3 New Movies Added

Minions & More Volume 1 (2022) – TV-PG – English – This collection of Minions shorts from the “Despicable Me” franchise includes mini-movies like “Training Wheels,” “Puppy” and “Yellow Is the New Black.”

– TV-PG – English – This collection of Minions shorts from the “Despicable Me” franchise includes mini-movies like “Training Wheels,” “Puppy” and “Yellow Is the New Black.” Mom Is Pregnant (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic – Thirty-something brothers Asim and Bassem, both single and living with their parents, are forced to grow up when their mother announces she’s pregnant.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Thirty-something brothers Asim and Bassem, both single and living with their parents, are forced to grow up when their mother announces she’s pregnant. Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Patton riffs on the hazards of aging, his failed shutdown plans and the day his wife turned into a Valkyrie in this stand-up special he also directed.

3 New TV Series Added

Go Dog Go (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

– TV-Y – English – Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way. The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 3) – TV-Y – English – The top band for preschool kids, The Wiggles, entertains tots with spirited music, simple choreography and whimsical adventures.

– TV-Y – English – The top band for preschool kids, The Wiggles, entertains tots with spirited music, simple choreography and whimsical adventures. The Wiggles’ World (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Grab a front-row seat and sing along as the always upbeat Wiggles teach helpful lessons and groove to new tunes with their colorful pals.

Top 10 Movies, Series and Kids Titles on Netflix for September 20th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Cobra Kai Father Stu Despicable Me 2 2 Fate: The Winx Saga Do Revenge Danger Force 3 Sins of Our Mother This Is the End Despicable Me 4 El Rey: Vicente Fernandez Despicable Me 2 Sing 2 5 In the Dark Morbius CoComelon 6 Love is Blind End of the Road Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 7 Devil in Ohio Despicable Me Henry Danger 8 The Crown Sing 2 Junior Baking Show 9 The Imperfects Me Time Sam & Cat 10 Narco-Saints Friday Home

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.