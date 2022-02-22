Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022. This roundup will constantly be updated over time to reflect newly announced movies and shows announced to release in March 2022 in the United States.

As always, not only will Netflix be adding content in March it’ll also be taking some away. You can check out all the removals planned for March 2022 in the US here.

Throughout February 2022, we’ll be getting regular title announcements for March. Towards the end of February, Netflix will release their PR list with March additions which we’ll then include into this list so keep this bookmarked.

We’ve also got dedicated previews for the upcoming anime and upcoming K-dramas for the month too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Note: titles marked with an N signifies a Netflix Original title. This list only applies to Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022 TBD

One Piece: Strong World (2009) – Straw Hat Pirates must save their navigator and stop the legendary Pirate, Shiki the Golden Lion from conquering East Blue.

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in March 2022

Forecasting Love & Weather (Season 1) N – New episodes Sundays – Episodes 7 to 14.

– New episodes Sundays – Episodes 7 to 14. Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N – New episodes Sundays – Episodes 7 to 14.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

21 Bridges (2019) – The late Chadwick Boseman headlines this crime-action drama.

– The late Chadwick Boseman headlines this crime-action drama. Battleship (2012) – Peter Berg directed sci-fi movie where a fleet of ships go up against an alien race. Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and Brooklyn Decker.

– Peter Berg directed sci-fi movie where a fleet of ships go up against an alien race. Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and Brooklyn Decker. Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1) – Korean drama from JTBC about a love connection made by an employee of a cleaning company and its boss.

Contagion (2011) – A shockingly realistic movie that follows a group of doctors working against the clock to stop a pandemic.

– A shockingly realistic movie that follows a group of doctors working against the clock to stop a pandemic. Dreamer (2005) – Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in this family drama about a trainer who rehabilitates a horse called Sonador who has a broken leg.

– Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in this family drama about a trainer who rehabilitates a horse called Sonador who has a broken leg. Just Like Heaven (2005) – Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this fantasy comedy from Dreamworks. Tells the story of a landscape architect falling for a woman who used to reside in his building.

– Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this fantasy comedy from Dreamworks. Tells the story of a landscape architect falling for a woman who used to reside in his building. Love is Colorblind (2021) – Filippino rom-com.

– Filippino rom-com. Misty (Season 1) – Korean romantic drama series.

– Korean romantic drama series. One Piece (Multiple Seasons) – New seasons of the anime.

– New seasons of the anime. Richie Rich (1994) – Macauley Culkin stars in this family comedy.

– Macauley Culkin stars in this family comedy. Siberia (2018) – Keanu Reeves crime thriller about a diamond trader’s partner going missing and journeys out to the remote parts of Siberia to find him.

– Keanu Reeves crime thriller about a diamond trader’s partner going missing and journeys out to the remote parts of Siberia to find him. Shrek (2001) – The first Shrek movie which changed animation forever.

Shrek 2 (2004) – Shrek and Fiona head to Far Far Away in this beloved sequel to the Dreamworks meme that is Shrek.

– Shrek and Fiona head to Far Far Away in this beloved sequel to the Dreamworks meme that is Shrek. Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Directed and written by Boots Riley, this fantasy comedy is set in an alternative present-day of Oakland follows a telemarketer who discovers the key to success which leads to its own problems.

– Directed and written by Boots Riley, this fantasy comedy is set in an alternative present-day of Oakland follows a telemarketer who discovers the key to success which leads to its own problems. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) – Joining the Netflix Original 2022 movie release on March 1st will be the 2013 Texas Chainsaw entry.

– Joining the Netflix Original 2022 movie release on March 1st will be the 2013 Texas Chainsaw entry. The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N – New animated anthology movie from Adi Shankar.

Where the Wild Things Are (2009) – Family adventure movie directed by Spike Jonze. About a young boy running away from home to an island filled with mythical creatures.

– Family adventure movie directed by Spike Jonze. About a young boy running away from home to an island filled with mythical creatures. Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) N – Docu-series from Blumhouse Television.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Against the Ice (2022) N – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole star in this thriller set at the turn of the last century where a Danish expedition sets out to disprove the United States claim on Greeland.

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N – Spanish-language teen dance drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N – The kids series set in the Mattel He-Man universe returns for a second outing.

– The kids series set in the Mattel He-Man universe returns for a second outing. Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2) N – New episodes of the Netflix exclusive season of Dino Fury.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) N – Nature documentary narrated by Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

– Nature documentary narrated by Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N – French reality series akin to Selling Sunset.

– French reality series akin to Selling Sunset. The Weekend Away (2022) N – Thriller starring Leighton Meester and Luke Norris. About a weekend getaway to Croatia that goes horribly wrong.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N – Spanish TV thriller series (was originally planned for November 2021).

– Spanish TV thriller series (was originally planned for November 2021). Making Fun (Season 1) N – Family reality series where Jimmy DiResta building contraptions for kids.

– Family reality series where Jimmy DiResta building contraptions for kids. Meskina (2021) N – Dutch romantic comedy.

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N – A random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Thriller series starring Toni Collette and David Wenham.

– A random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Thriller series starring Toni Collette and David Wenham. The Invisible Thread (2022) N – Italian comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Beirut (2018) – Set in the 1980s this action thriller sees a former U.S. diplomat called back into service. Starring Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Shea Whigham, and Dean Norris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 7th

Good Girls (Season 4) – The final season of the NBC comedy show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N – Italian romantic series.

– Italian romantic series. Autumn Girl (Season 1) N – Polish social drama set in the 1960s.

– Polish social drama set in the 1960s. Chip and Potato (Season 3) N – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Last One Standing (Season 1) N – Japanese comedy series with comedians starring in this unscripted crime series but if they don’t make you laugh, they’re out.

– Japanese comedy series with comedians starring in this unscripted crime series but if they don’t make you laugh, they’re out. Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N – Second stand-up special from the American comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N – A new spin-off series to Netflix’s Queer Eye.

– A new spin-off series to Netflix’s Queer Eye. The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N – Documentary series on the life and work of Andy Warhol produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary series on the life and work of Andy Warhol produced by Ryan Murphy. The Bombardment (2021) N – Danish WWII drama set in Copenhagen set after the events of a school targeted during a bombing mission.

– Danish WWII drama set in Copenhagen set after the events of a school targeted during a bombing mission. The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the historical drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Krama’s World (Season 2) N – Animated series returns for another batch of episodes.

– Animated series returns for another batch of episodes. Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N – Japanese animated series.

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N – An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N – Docuseries looking back at the 2021 Formula 1 season.

– Docuseries looking back at the 2021 Formula 1 season. Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N – Reality series following a medium offering closure (among other things) to those who have lost love ones.

– Reality series following a medium offering closure (among other things) to those who have lost love ones. Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (2022) N – Spanish musical comedy.

The Adam Project (2022) N – A new sci-fi movie from Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N – Hybrid musical special.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (2022) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) N – Italian comedy.

– Italian comedy. Team Zenko Go (Season 1) N – Dreamworks animated series aimed at kids following a secret squad of do-gooders.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) – Liam Neeson stars in this action crime drama.

– Liam Neeson stars in this action crime drama. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series) N – Docuseries about a woman who marries a man who claims he can make her dog immortal.

– Docuseries about a woman who marries a man who claims he can make her dog immortal. Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1) N – Docuseries about the 2005 heist that saw a crew attempt to steal 160 million reais.

– Docuseries about the 2005 heist that saw a crew attempt to steal 160 million reais. Pedal to Metal (Season 1) N – Mexican drama series about friends fleeing Mexico city to make a new life for themselves.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Rescued by Ruby (2022) N – Grant Gustin (The Flash) plays the role of a state trooper who dreams of getting into the K-9 Search and Rescue unit. Based on a true story and directed by Katt Shea.

– Grant Gustin (The Flash) plays the role of a state trooper who dreams of getting into the K-9 Search and Rescue unit. Based on a true story and directed by Katt Shea. Soil (Season 1) N – Belgian comedy-drama about a young entrepreneur setting up a bold plan of importing soil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 18th

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N – Italian reality series.

– Italian reality series. Backpackers (2022) N – Spanish-language romantic comedy.

Black Crab (2022) N – Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace.

– Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace. Cracow Monsters (Season 1) N – Polish fantasy series about a young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity and fight demons.

– Polish fantasy series about a young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity and fight demons. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) N – Comedy about the quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused twenty-four-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love!

– Comedy about the quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused twenty-four-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love! Human Resources (Season 1) N – A spin-off to Big Mouth where we get to dive deeper into the world of the hormone monsters.

Light the Night (Part 3) N – Mandarin series.

– Mandarin series. Standing Up (Season 1) N – French comedy about four friends hoping to make it big in Paris.

– French comedy about four friends hoping to make it big in Paris. Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021) – Special episode of Thomas & Friends.

– Special episode of Thomas & Friends. Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4) N – The second Netflix Original season of the British produced set in the gritty streets of London.

– The second Netflix Original season of the British produced set in the gritty streets of London. Windfall (2022) N – Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins star in this crime thriller about a man breaking into a billionaire’s vacation home just as they turn up.

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) N – Spanish romantic comedy.

– Spanish romantic comedy. Young, Famous and African (Season 1) N – South African reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 21st

Call the Midwife (Season 10) – The tenth season of the BBC period drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

The Principles of Pleasure (Season 1) N – Docuseries that covers sex, joy and modern science, celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N – Japanese drama movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2) N – The long-anticipated second season of Netflix’s biggest show to date from Shondaland.

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series based on the manga by Mari Yamazaki .

– Japanese anime series based on the manga by Mari Yamazaki Transformers: BotBots (2022) N – Animated series that’s connected to the Transformers IP.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) N – Musician Johnny Hallyday tells his story in his own words through archival footage and personal testimonials.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 30th

All Hail (2022) N – Spanish drama about a famous TV weatherman who becomes public enemy number one when he fails to predict a terrible hailstorm.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Air Bud: Super Pup Z (2022) N – A new movie starring puppies in superhero costumes.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments.