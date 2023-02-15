What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s Series & Movies: February 15th, 2023

Happy Wednesday and welcome to another rundown of the new releases on Netflix. A busy day of new titles has seen ten new movies and series added, so let’s run through those and see what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s too.

There’s still lots to look forward to over the next few days, including The Woman King, notably hitting Netflix tomorrow.

Best New Movies & Series on Netflix for February 15th

Full Swing (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Runtime: 48 mins

One of several major sports documentary series swinging their way onto Netflix in 2023 is Full Swing which drops all episodes of the first season today.

In the style of F1: Drive to Survive, this series follows a diverse group of professional golfers during a relentless competition season in many countries and tournaments.

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Italian

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Cast: Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinead Thornhill, Dario Aita, Sara Lazzaro

Writer: Guido Iuculano, Davide Orsini

Runtime: 52 mins

From Netflix internationally today is the Netflix series out of Italy that’s a mish-mash between Enola Holmes and Bridgerton.

In the series, you’ll follow Lidia Poët who is investigating murders while fighting to practice law. The title is inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer.

Red Rose (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard, Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru

Runtime: 49 mins

First released by the BBC in 2022, Red Rose heads to Netflix globally today and outside the United Kingdom as a Netflix Original series.

Compared to Black Mirror, the teen-focused series starts with summer looming and preparing for the antics of the weeks off, Rochelle downloads an app that promises to grant wishes. What it actually does is far more sinister.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 15th, 2023

2 New Movies Added Today

Possessed (2022) – TV-14 – Malay – A teacher must put aside his personal traumas to rally his school in a fight for survival against a group of violent, possessed students.

– TV-14 – Malay – A teacher must put aside his personal traumas to rally his school in a fight for survival against a group of violent, possessed students. White Boy (2017) – TV-14 – English – This true-crime documentary exposes new facts about alleged teen drug lord “White Boy Rick” and his lesser-known role as an FBI informant.

8 New TV Series Added Today

#NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks…

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks… African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Executive produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, this docuseries about warrior Queen Njinga of Angola features expert interviews and reenactments.

– TV-14 – English – Executive produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, this docuseries about warrior Queen Njinga of Angola features expert interviews and reenactments. CoComelon (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!

– TV-Y – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family! Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts. Full Swing (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition.

– TV-MA – English – This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition. Mr. Queen (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – After waking up in the body of a 19th-century queen, a chef must navigate the royal court and find a way back to the present — and his own life.

– TV-MA – Korean – After waking up in the body of a 19th-century queen, a chef must navigate the royal court and find a way back to the present — and his own life. Red Rose (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

– TV-MA – English – A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences. The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – In this gripping period drama, Lidia Poët investigates murders while fighting to practice law. Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for February 15th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 You Your Place or Mine 2 Love Is Blind Minions: The Rise of Gru 3 New Amsterdam I Can Do Bad All By Myself 4 My Lover My Killer Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 5 Ginny & Georgia You People 6 My Dad the Bounty Hunter Daddy’s Little Girls 7 Physical: 100 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8 Wednesday The Founder 9 Love to Hate You Bad Boys II 10 Outer Banks The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

