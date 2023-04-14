What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: April 14th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix as we head into the weekend. Below, we’ll be reviewing all the new movies and series that have just dropped onto the service plus a few picks that we think you should be checking out. Here are all those new titles plus what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for April 14th, 2023.

There are a few notable titles set to release over the weekend, including new movies like The Mustang, The Snowman, and The Best Man Holiday. Also, on Sunday evening, you can watch the Love is Blind Season 4 Reunion live on Netflix.

As a reminder, over the weekend, we’ll see the departure of movies like Hail, Caesar! (2016), Jem and the Holograms (2015), and Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015).

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for April 14th

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Edward Bazalgette

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius

Writer: Bernard Cornwell, Martha Hillier

Looking to end the remarkable five-season run of The Last Kingdom and cap off Uhtred’s story is the new feature film, Seven Kings Must Die.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.”

The Guardian ultimately gave the movie a three-star in their review published this morning. They concluded that there’s “a ton of plot packed into this standalone movie derived from the TV series, but the deluge of detail gets steadily more absorbing.”

Florida Man (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Crime

Cast: Edgar Ramírez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen

Debuting on Netflix yesterday is the limited series Florida Man, and as you’ll see below, it’s made a very lukewarm start on the top 10s, but perhaps it has more to show as we head into the weekend.

Here’s what you can expect from the seven-part crime mystery limited series:

“A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt. A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt.”

Queenmaker (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 11

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Political, Drama

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, Ryu Soo-young, Seo Yi-sook, Ok Ja-yeon, Yoon Ji-hye

And finally, if you’re looking for something from abroad, Queenmaker should be for you. If you add that to the fact we’ve got The Diplomat coming up in the near future on Netflix, this is an excellent primer in the political drama space.

Ell and Jin Kyung are the two best-known actors to Western audiences in the series. The former starred in The L Word: Generation Q, and the latter starred in 2015’s Veteran.

The series, consisting of 11 episodes, is about a fixer for a business conglomerate making the jump over to politics.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 14th, 2023

9 New Movies Added Today

Florida Man (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Kannai Nambathe (2023) – TV-14 – Tamil – After being forced to find a new place to live, Arun is inadvertently caught in a dangerous web when he becomes connected to a mysterious murder.

– TV-14 – Tamil – After being forced to find a new place to live, Arun is inadvertently caught in a dangerous web when he becomes connected to a mysterious murder. Phenomena (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group. Qorin (2022) – TV-MA – Indonesian – Life at a boarding school descends into chaos when a teacher instructs his students to perform a forbidden ritual that summons their doppelgängers.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – Life at a boarding school descends into chaos when a teacher instructs his students to perform a forbidden ritual that summons their doppelgängers. Queens on the Run (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When four women finally take the road trip they planned in high school, they have no idea of the things they’ll bump into – sometimes literally.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When four women finally take the road trip they planned in high school, they have no idea of the things they’ll bump into – sometimes literally. Shehzada (2023) – TV-14 – Hindi – After realizing he was switched at birth by a conniving father, a rakish Bantu’s life is upended when he becomes the heir to a billionaire.

– TV-14 – Hindi – After realizing he was switched at birth by a conniving father, a rakish Bantu’s life is upended when he becomes the heir to a billionaire. The Fix-It Man (2022) – TV-MA – Turkish – Two brothers’ blunder involving an elderly man becomes an unexpected boon for their auto-painting business. But can they handle all the attention?

– TV-MA – Turkish – Two brothers’ blunder involving an elderly man becomes an unexpected boon for their auto-painting business. But can they handle all the attention? The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Weathering (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Obsession (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

– TV-MA – English – A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever. Queenmaker (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – After a tragic accident, a powerful fixer uses her skills to transform a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor — and take down her former employer.

– TV-MA – Korean – After a tragic accident, a powerful fixer uses her skills to transform a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor — and take down her former employer. Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – After being banned for doping, Olympic medalist race walker Alex Schwazer enlists one of his accusers to help him make a comeback.

– TV-14 – Italian – After being banned for doping, Olympic medalist race walker Alex Schwazer enlists one of his accusers to help him make a comeback. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to live undercover with his brother, Tim, posing as one of his kids.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for April 14th, 2023

Most Popular Movies on Netflix for April 14th, 2023

The Last Stand Chupa Matilda Hunger The Lorax Shrek Forever After Inside Man Murder Mystery 2 Shark Tale The Benchwarmers

Most Popular Series on Netflix for April 14th, 2023

Beef The Night Agent American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing Love Is Blind Season 4 Obsession All American: Homecoming Florida Man Hoarders Hatfields & McCoys Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

