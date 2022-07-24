Netflix Added 24 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome back to your end-of-week roundup of what’s new on Netflix. It was a very quiet week regarding new releases in terms of pure quantity (34 titles was added last week and 43 the week before that) with all eyes on the big new Friday release.

As a reminder, Netflix’s big new release for the week was The Gray Man which touched down on Netflix on Friday. The chances are you do know about this movie given the amount being spent on marketing but we wanted to flag it just in case you weren’t aware.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

13 New Movies Added This Week

A Stand Worthy of Men (2021)

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022) Netflix Original

F3: Fun and Frustration (2022)

Foot Fairy (2020)

Live is Life (2021) Netflix Original

Magamuni (2019)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2021) Netflix Original

My Village People (2021)

The Best of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival (2022) Netflix Original

The Gray Man (2022) Netflix Original

Tito (2004)

Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022) Netflix Original

Trading Paint (2019)

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original

Blown Away (Season 3) Netflix Original

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original

My Unfamiliar Family (Season 1)

ONE PIECE (3 Seasons)

Pororo & Fairy Tales (Season 1)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Season 2) Netflix Original

The House of Dark Secrets (Season 1)

Uncle from Another World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Virgin River (Season 4) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Aligning with the global top 100 for this week, The Sea Beast took home the top points haul this week but unlike the global list, Persuasion managed to pick up the exact same number of points.

The Sea Beast (70 points) Persuasion (70 points) Sing 2 (68 points) CHiPS (52 points) 12 Strong (47 points) Girl in the Picture (31 points) The Man From Toronto (29 points) The Gray Man (20 points) Pan (18 points) Mean Girls (14 points) Trading Paint (7 points) Barefoot (7 points) Umma (5 points) The Dark Knight Rises (2 points)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

Can anything top Stranger Things? This week, Resident Evil did Globally, but not in the United States, where Stranger Things continues its long reign at the top of the charts.

A wide variety of shows featured on Netflix US top charts this week, with 19 individual shows and docu-series featured in all.

Stranger Things (74 points) Resident Evil (63 points) All American: Homecoming (50 points) Alone (48 points) Alba (39 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (33 points) Virgin River (30 points) The Umbrella Academy (27 points) Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (16 points) Married at First Sight (11 points) Big Timber (11 points) How to Change Your Mind (8 points) Blown Away (7 points) Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (7 points) Boo, Bitch (5 points) CoComelon (3 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (2 points) All American (1 point) The Longest Night (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.