Netflix Added 41 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s been a busy week for Netflix in both terms of new news courtesy of Tudum (more on this in a second) and new releases. Netflix US added 41 new movies and series over the past 7 days and below, we’ll recap everything plus take a look at what’s been trending on Netflix US.
Rather look forward at what’s coming up on Netflix? It will be another busy week with Netflix’s big hitter Blonde debuting alongside other new movies and series.
Netflix US will also lose many movies over the next week so watch them while you can.
New on Netflix This Weekend
Dynasty (Season 5)
Genre: Drama
Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley
Writer: Sallie Patrick, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz
Runtime: 42 min
One of the many shows from The CW to get canceled this year was Dynasty which concludes with its fifth and final season now available on Netflix so if you want to watch a show from start to finish, now is your chance.
The reboot of the 1980s drama of the same name hasn’t been the most beloved title on the network but the soap opera does make for a compelling watch.
Season 5 kicks off with a Christmas special so if you can wait a little longer, this binge-watch will go great over the holiday season.
Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022 – Season 1)
Missed any of the Tudum announcements over the past 24 hours or so? Then you’ve got a lot to catch up on. While you can do so on YouTube, Netflix in a very clever move, has uploaded (most of) the four events that premiered over the weekend.
The four events in this package include:
- Tudum Fan Event (US, LATAM and Spain)
- Tudum Korea Event
- Tudum India Preview
- Tudum Japan Sneak Preview
These four events will continue to stream on Netflix through March 2023.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
Note: as mentioned above, this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Our UK and Canada roundups for the week can be found elsewhere.
24 New Movies Added This Week
See our top movie picks for the week?
- A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original
- ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original
- Encrypted Letter (2008)
- Excuse My French (2014)
- Facing Nolan (2022)
- Female Cousins (2012)
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (2022) Netflix Original
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022) Netflix Original
- Human Capital (2019)
- Lou (2022) Netflix Original
- Minions & More Volume 1 (2022)
- Mom Is Pregnant (2021)
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) Netflix Original
- Taymour and Shafika (2007)
- The Deal (2012)
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original
- The Ghost (2007)
- The Hostage (2006)
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
- The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original
- Then Barbara Met Alan (2022)
- Transit Prisoner (2008)
- Two Degrees of Murder (2017)
17 New TV Series Added This Week
- DAHMER (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dynasty (Season 5)
- Flower of Evil (Season 1)
- Go Dog Go (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2 ) Netflix Original
- Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 2)
- Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 3)
- The Wiggles’ World (Season 1)
- Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022 – Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Father Stu (76 points)
- Do Revenge (70 points)
- This Is the End (50 points)
- Despicable Me 2 (50 points)
- Minions & More Volume 1 (36 points)
- Sing 2 (31 points)
- Morbius (24 points)
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (23 points)
- Despicable Me (21 points)
- Lou (20 points)
- A Jazzman’s Blues (15 points)
- End of the Road (12 points)
- I Used to Be Famous (5 points)
- Me Time (5 points)
- Friday (2 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Cobra Kai (75 points)
- Fate: The Winx Saga (61 points)
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (59 points)
- In the Dark (51 points)
- Sins of Our Mother (41 points)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (40 points)
- Love is Blind (27 points)
- The Crown (25 points)
- Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (21 points)
- Devil in Ohio (17 points)
- The Imperfects (8 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (8 points)
- Narco-Saints (4 points)
- Dynasty (3 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.