Netflix Added 41 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s been a busy week for Netflix in both terms of new news courtesy of Tudum (more on this in a second) and new releases. Netflix US added 41 new movies and series over the past 7 days and below, we’ll recap everything plus take a look at what’s been trending on Netflix US.

Rather look forward at what’s coming up on Netflix? It will be another busy week with Netflix’s big hitter Blonde debuting alongside other new movies and series.

Netflix US will also lose many movies over the next week so watch them while you can.

New on Netflix This Weekend

Dynasty (Season 5)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley

Writer: Sallie Patrick, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz

Runtime: 42 min

One of the many shows from The CW to get canceled this year was Dynasty which concludes with its fifth and final season now available on Netflix so if you want to watch a show from start to finish, now is your chance.

The reboot of the 1980s drama of the same name hasn’t been the most beloved title on the network but the soap opera does make for a compelling watch.

Season 5 kicks off with a Christmas special so if you can wait a little longer, this binge-watch will go great over the holiday season.

Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022 – Season 1)

Missed any of the Tudum announcements over the past 24 hours or so? Then you’ve got a lot to catch up on. While you can do so on YouTube, Netflix in a very clever move, has uploaded (most of) the four events that premiered over the weekend.

The four events in this package include:

Tudum Fan Event (US, LATAM and Spain)

Tudum Korea Event

Tudum India Preview

Tudum Japan Sneak Preview

These four events will continue to stream on Netflix through March 2023.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Note: as mentioned above, this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Our UK and Canada roundups for the week can be found elsewhere.

24 New Movies Added This Week

See our top movie picks for the week?

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original

ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original

Encrypted Letter (2008)

Excuse My French (2014)

Facing Nolan (2022)

Female Cousins (2012)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (2022) Netflix Original

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022) Netflix Original

Human Capital (2019)

Lou (2022) Netflix Original

Minions & More Volume 1 (2022)

Mom Is Pregnant (2021)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) Netflix Original

Taymour and Shafika (2007)

The Deal (2012)

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original

The Ghost (2007)

The Hostage (2006)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original

Then Barbara Met Alan (2022)

Transit Prisoner (2008)

Two Degrees of Murder (2017)

17 New TV Series Added This Week

DAHMER (Season 1) Netflix Original

Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dynasty (Season 5)

Flower of Evil (Season 1)

Go Dog Go (Season 3) Netflix Original

Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2 ) Netflix Original

Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original

Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 2)

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 3)

The Wiggles’ World (Season 1)

Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022 – Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Father Stu (76 points) Do Revenge (70 points) This Is the End (50 points) Despicable Me 2 (50 points) Minions & More Volume 1 (36 points) Sing 2 (31 points) Morbius (24 points) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (23 points) Despicable Me (21 points) Lou (20 points) A Jazzman’s Blues (15 points) End of the Road (12 points) I Used to Be Famous (5 points) Me Time (5 points) Friday (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Cobra Kai (75 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (61 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (59 points) In the Dark (51 points) Sins of Our Mother (41 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (40 points) Love is Blind (27 points) The Crown (25 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (21 points) Devil in Ohio (17 points) The Imperfects (8 points) The Great British Bake Off (8 points) Narco-Saints (4 points) Dynasty (3 points)

