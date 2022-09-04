Netflix Added 79 New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Thanks to crossing into a new month, Netflix had a blockbuster week in terms of new releases, with nearly 80 being added over the past 7 days. Welcome to your complete roundup of everything new on Netflix US where we’ll also take a look at what’s leaving Netflix soon and what’s been trending in the US too.

Looking ahead to next week, a couple of dozen titles are on the way, including the latest season of Call the Midwife, Cobra Kai, and Queen Latifah’s new Netflix movie.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

You can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new releases on Netflix hub. We’ve also picked out some of the best movies added to Netflix this week for Labor Day Weekend.

61 New Movies Added This Week

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Little Princess (1995)

American Beauty (1999)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Clueless (1995)

Collateral (2004)

Collision Course (2020)

Couple of Days (2016)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Fast & Feel Love (2022)

Fenced In (2022) Netflix Original

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

I Came By (2022) Netflix Original

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Ivy + Bean (2022) Netflix Original

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2022) Netflix Original

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2022) Netflix Original

John Q (2002)

Just Friends (2005)

Katteri (2022)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Legend of The Fist : The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love at First Stream (2021)

Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

Next Friday (2000)

Payday (2018)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road House (1989)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) Netflix Original

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Scarface (1983)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

State of Play (2009)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Festival of Troubadours (2022) Netflix Original

The Italian Job (2003)

The Millions (2019)

The Notebook (2004)

The Poison Rose (2019)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

This Is 40 (2012)

Under Her Control (2022) Netflix Original

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022) Netflix Original

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

18 New TV Series Added This Week

Buy My House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Club América vs. Club América (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dated and Related (Season 1) Netflix Original

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original

Fakes (Season 1) Netflix Original

Family Secrets (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gecko’s Garage (Season 1)

I AM A KILLER (Season 3) Netflix Original

I Survived a Crime (Season 1)

Little Women (Season 1) Netflix Original

LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)

Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (Season 1)

Mighty Express (Season 7) Netflix Original

Off the Hook (Season 1) Netflix Original

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original

Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)

You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) Netflix Original

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

Looking ahead to this week’s removals, there are a few of note.

Reign is leaving Netflix (again), having just seen the early seasons re-added after they departed a couple of months ago.

Also leaving Netflix this week:

No Tomorrow (Season 1) – Sep 5th

Reign (Seasons 1-4) – Sep 5th

Villain (2020)

Show Dogs (2018) – Sep 8th

Apaches (2016) – Sep 8th

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Sep 10th

Nightcrawler (2014) – Sep 10th

Dunkirk (2017) – Sep 11th

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Me Time (77 points) Loving Adults (45 points) Sing 2 (38 points) That’s Amor (32 points) Look Both Ways (32 points) Love in the Villa (30 points) I Came By (30 points) Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (27 points) Collateral (22 points) This Is 40 (20 points) Day Shift (19 points) Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (18 points) Snow White & the Huntsman (14 points) Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (12 points) Uncharted (9 points) Under Her Control (7 points) The Gray Man (3 points) Resident Evil: Retribution (3 points) The Poison Rose (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Echoes (78 points) Partner Track (67 points) The Sandman (55 points) High Heat (45 points) Selling The OC (42 points) I Am a Killer (41 points) Stranger Things (36 points) Devil in Ohio (20 points) Never Have I Ever (17 points) Virgin River (15 points) Mo (15 points) Buy My House (3 points) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (3 points) Junior Baking Show (1 point) Alchemy of Souls (1 point) Riverdale (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.