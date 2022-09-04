Netflix Added 79 New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Thanks to crossing into a new month, Netflix had a blockbuster week in terms of new releases, with nearly 80 being added over the past 7 days. Welcome to your complete roundup of everything new on Netflix US where we’ll also take a look at what’s leaving Netflix soon and what’s been trending in the US too.
Looking ahead to next week, a couple of dozen titles are on the way, including the latest season of Call the Midwife, Cobra Kai, and Queen Latifah’s new Netflix movie.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
You can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new releases on Netflix hub. We’ve also picked out some of the best movies added to Netflix this week for Labor Day Weekend.
61 New Movies Added This Week
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- A Little Princess (1995)
- American Beauty (1999)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
- Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)
- Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Clueless (1995)
- Collateral (2004)
- Collision Course (2020)
- Couple of Days (2016)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Fast & Feel Love (2022)
- Fenced In (2022) Netflix Original
- Friday (1995)
- Friday After Next (2002)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
- I Came By (2022) Netflix Original
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
- Ivy + Bean (2022) Netflix Original
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2022) Netflix Original
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2022) Netflix Original
- John Q (2002)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Katteri (2022)
- Last Flight to Abuja (2012)
- Legend of The Fist : The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Love at First Stream (2021)
- Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)
- Next Friday (2000)
- Payday (2018)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Road House (1989)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) Netflix Original
- Save the Last Dance (2001)
- Scarface (1983)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- State of Play (2009)
- The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
- The Festival of Troubadours (2022) Netflix Original
- The Italian Job (2003)
- The Millions (2019)
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Poison Rose (2019)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- Under Her Control (2022) Netflix Original
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022) Netflix Original
- Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)
18 New TV Series Added This Week
- Buy My House (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Club América vs. Club América (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dated and Related (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Fakes (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Family Secrets (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Gecko’s Garage (Season 1)
- I AM A KILLER (Season 3) Netflix Original
- I Survived a Crime (Season 1)
- Little Women (Season 1) Netflix Original
- LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)
- Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (Season 1)
- Mighty Express (Season 7) Netflix Original
- Off the Hook (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)
- You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) Netflix Original
Last Chance to Watch on Netflix
Looking ahead to this week’s removals, there are a few of note.
Reign is leaving Netflix (again), having just seen the early seasons re-added after they departed a couple of months ago.
Also leaving Netflix this week:
- No Tomorrow (Season 1) – Sep 5th
- Reign (Seasons 1-4) – Sep 5th
- Villain (2020)
- Show Dogs (2018) – Sep 8th
- Apaches (2016) – Sep 8th
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Sep 10th
- Nightcrawler (2014) – Sep 10th
- Dunkirk (2017) – Sep 11th
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Me Time (77 points)
- Loving Adults (45 points)
- Sing 2 (38 points)
- That’s Amor (32 points)
- Look Both Ways (32 points)
- Love in the Villa (30 points)
- I Came By (30 points)
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (27 points)
- Collateral (22 points)
- This Is 40 (20 points)
- Day Shift (19 points)
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (18 points)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (14 points)
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (12 points)
- Uncharted (9 points)
- Under Her Control (7 points)
- The Gray Man (3 points)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (3 points)
- The Poison Rose (2 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Echoes (78 points)
- Partner Track (67 points)
- The Sandman (55 points)
- High Heat (45 points)
- Selling The OC (42 points)
- I Am a Killer (41 points)
- Stranger Things (36 points)
- Devil in Ohio (20 points)
- Never Have I Ever (17 points)
- Virgin River (15 points)
- Mo (15 points)
- Buy My House (3 points)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (3 points)
- Junior Baking Show (1 point)
- Alchemy of Souls (1 point)
- Riverdale (1 point)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.