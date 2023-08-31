New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 31st, 2023

Welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix for this week and actually the first since last Friday (we’ve been slacking – sorry!) – here’s a recap of everything new on Netflix for the final days of August 2023 with 18 new titles in all to cover.

Of course, tomorrow has a big drop of new releases planned for tomorrow as we cross over to September 2023. We’ll have a daily roundup tomorrow afternoon, but until then, you can catch the preliminary list of what’s on the way via our September 2023 schedule.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



In terms of removals, a lot is being removed tomorrow, and to be frank, you don’t have much time to watch the scores of movies leaving. Given this, we picked out nine that you should be watching.

Now, let’s get into the new releases:

Best New Movies, Series, and Games on Netflix This Week

One Piece (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd

Writer: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Runtime: 64 mins / 1h 4m

Sorry, even here, you’re not going to be able to get away from the bombardment of advertising for Netflix’s new big live-action anime adaptation series, One Piece.

Netflix has thrown everything at this adaptation in the hopes of finally getting a long-awaited win in the genre, and it looks to have arrived, with critics lauding the new series and audiences so far echoing those sentiments. The series is currently sitting at 82% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

The series sees you following Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, who explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure to become the next Pirate King.

Samurai Shodown

On the gaming front, Netflix finally released the remake of the classic fighting SNK game that was released on most consoles and PCs in 2019 and is now ported to mobile exclusively via Netflix games.

As per all of Netflix’s other roster of video games, Samurai Shodown features zero advertisements and no in-app purchases.

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 26

Rating: TV-14

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama

Cast: Juanita Molina, David Palacio, Zharick León, Emmanuel Esparza, Juan Manuel Guilera, Kevin Bury

Colombian telenovelas are often sources of hours and hours of content with episode counts significantly higher than their US or European counterparts. That’s certainly the case with this new crime thriller series that dropped half of its episodes this week.

Here’s what you can expect if you dive in:

“A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.”

The second batch of episodes (taking season 1 to 65 episodes!) for Miss Adrenaline will drop on September 27th, 2023.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: George Tillman Jr.

Cast: Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones

Writer: Frank Baldwin, George Tillman Jr., Dan Gordon

Runtime: 129 min / 2h 9m

Rewind back to the weekend and Netflix got its hand on the latest theatrical movie from Sony Pictures in the form of a boxing biopic focusing on the great heavyweight boxer George Foreman.

As we discussed in our roundup of the best new movies for that week, the critics and audiences were highly divided, and that continues to be the case since its arrival on Netflix.

Just a reminder: if you’re planning on signing up to watch Big George Foreman on Netflix, you’ll need a premium Netflix tier, as Sony movies can’t be watched on the ad tier.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (August 26th to August 31st)

9 New Movies Added

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (2023) – PG-13 – English – From making his mark to cementing his legend, this biopic of George Foreman highlights his turn toward faith and an improbable return to the ring.

– PG-13 – English – From making his mark to cementing his legend, this biopic of George Foreman highlights his turn toward faith and an improbable return to the ring. Can You See Us? (2022) – TV-14 – English – Rejected by his father at birth, a boy with albinism navigates a childhood of bullying, tragedy and cautious hope in this coming-of-age drama.

– TV-14 – English – Rejected by his father at birth, a boy with albinism navigates a childhood of bullying, tragedy and cautious hope in this coming-of-age drama. Choose Love (2023) Netflix Original – N/A – English – The steady boyfriend. The one who got away. The charming rock star. Who will Cami choose? In this interactive rom-com, her love life is in your hands.

– N/A – English – The steady boyfriend. The one who got away. The charming rock star. Who will Cami choose? In this interactive rom-com, her love life is in your hands. Face Off (2015) – TV-14 – Vietnamese – After unearthing diamonds in the wilderness, a man is hunted by a murderous gang and must outrun them with the help of a newfound friend.

– TV-14 – Vietnamese – After unearthing diamonds in the wilderness, a man is hunted by a murderous gang and must outrun them with the help of a newfound friend. Face Off 2: The Studio (2016) – TV-14 – Vietnamese – Hoping to keep their film from shutting down, two stuntmen take on an odd job to finance it — only to become the unwitting pawns of a criminal syndicate.

– TV-14 – Vietnamese – Hoping to keep their film from shutting down, two stuntmen take on an odd job to finance it — only to become the unwitting pawns of a criminal syndicate. Face Off 3: Imperfect Trio (2018) – TV-14 – Vietnamese – Abandoned as children, three friends with disabilities find fame on TV — leading them on an adventure to find the mother who left one of them behind.

– TV-14 – Vietnamese – Abandoned as children, three friends with disabilities find fame on TV — leading them on an adventure to find the mother who left one of them behind. Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny (2023) – TV-MA – Vietnamese – Six friends strike it big as their shared lottery ticket wins them billions, but a death in the group starts a chain of greed that could ruin it all.

– TV-MA – Vietnamese – Six friends strike it big as their shared lottery ticket wins them billions, but a death in the group starts a chain of greed that could ruin it all. Snowpiercer (2013) – R – English – The Earth’s remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe as revolution brews among the class-divided cars.

– R – English – The Earth’s remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe as revolution brews among the class-divided cars. The Great Seduction (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When a golden opportunity arises to boost the fortunes of a forgotten fishing town, its residents set out to trick their way to making it happen.

7 New TV Series Added

Heart of Invictus (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Follow six people competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global event founded by Prince Harry that helps wounded service members heal through sports.

– TV-MA – English – Follow six people competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global event founded by Prince Harry that helps wounded service members heal through sports. Karate Sheep (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Two clever sheep use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf who’s determined to make them all his dinner.

– TV-G – English – Two clever sheep use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf who’s determined to make them all his dinner. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.

– TV-PG – English – Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish One Piece (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga.

– TV-14 – English – With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga. Risqué Business: Taiwan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business.

– TV-MA – Korean – Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business. Riverdale (Season 7) – TV-14 – English – While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies for August 31st, 2023