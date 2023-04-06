What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: April 6th, 2023

Happy Thursday! For some, you may now be entering a long weekend and if you plan on including Netflix, you’ll want to catch some of the new releases. Here’s your full look at what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for April 6th, 2023.

If you missed our Tuesday daily recap, you missed our roundup of eight new titles, including The Raid and War Sailor.

Before we dive into the best three new additions today, we just updated our full April 2023 Netflix release schedule preview with additional new titles just announced in the past few days.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

BEEF (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake

Writer: Lee Sung Jin

Runtime: 39 mins

A24 Television is behind this brand-new series that sees Ali Wong and Steven Yeun going toe-to-toe in a battle for the ages.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the series has received glowing reviews across the board from critics, and rightly so. The Wrap concludes the series is “a cosmic tragedy and one of the best shows of the year thus far…”

Where Hands Touch (2018)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance, War

Director: Amma Asante

Cast: Abbie Cornish, Amandla Stenberg, George MacKay

Writer: Amma Asante

Runtime: 122 min / 2h 2m

Unexpectedly dropping on Netflix today is this Vertical Entertainment movie headlined by Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies) and George MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic).

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if it’s never crossed your radar:

“During WWII, a mixed-race girl in Nazi Germany struggles to assert her identity while passionately falling in love with an officer’s son.”

While critics weren’t very kind on the film when it released theatrically five years ago, audience scores have since been very kind with it carrying a 72% on RottenTomatoes, with reviews calling it “emotional” and “well-produced”.

The Last Stand (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller, Western

Director: Jee-woon Kim

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville

Writer: Andrew Knauer

Runtime: 107 min / 1h 47m

Returning to Netflix today after its first stint on the service ending in 2015 is the 2013 Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie, The Last Stand.

The plot revolves around a sheriff of a sleepy border town who finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees into his backyard.

It’s a perfect time to revisit this movie given we’re about to be seeing a lot more of Arnie on Netflix with his brand new series FUBAR hitting the service in May 2023.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for April 6th, 2023

6 New Movies Added

Andala Rakshasi (2012) – TV-14 – Telugu – Believing her true love has died, a young woman accepts a marriage proposal from a wealthy suitor — but an unexpected event alters their lives forever.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Believing her true love has died, a young woman accepts a marriage proposal from a wealthy suitor — but an unexpected event alters their lives forever. Fix Us (2019) – TV-MA – English – Three actresses must each resolve their conflicting romances to prevent their personal drama from going public and wrecking their careers.

– TV-MA – English – Three actresses must each resolve their conflicting romances to prevent their personal drama from going public and wrecking their careers. Kamalatho Naa Prayanam (2014) – TV-14 – Telugu – A 1950s sex worker with dreams of a family wrestles with hope and despair after meeting an idealistic soldier who could give her the life she wants.

– TV-14 – Telugu – A 1950s sex worker with dreams of a family wrestles with hope and despair after meeting an idealistic soldier who could give her the life she wants. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star.

– TV-MA – English – This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star. The Last Stand (2013) – R – English

– R – English Where Hands Touch (2018) – PG-13 – English

2 New TV Series Added

BEEF (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

– TV-MA – English – A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses. IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Four singles seeking love navigate its ups and downs through real and online connections — but will they choose virtual romance, or go offline?

Top 10 Movies and Series in Netflix Top 10s for April 6th, 2023