Movie Book Adaptations Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix has had some huge success in the past adapting popular works and that trend will continue. We’re here to walk you through many of Netflix’s upcoming book adaptations specifically being turned into movies that are scheduled to release in 2022 or beyond.

We last covered Netflix’s upcoming book adaptations back in 2019 and there was a lot to cover back then but now it’s gotten ridiculous! We’re just going to be talking about confirmed movie book adaptations and not TV shows (which we’ll cover in a separate article) or just books Netflix has optioned (we’ll cover that separately too!).

Now we’ll notably be excluding comic books (with one notable exception) from this list as we’ve already covered them in a separate preview post.

Blonde

Coming to Netflix: 2022

Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been a very long time in the making with it being adapted from the Joyce Carol Oates novel on a fictionalized version of the life of Hollywood actress and model, Marilyn Monroe.

The Gray Man

Coming to Netflix: July 2022

Netflix’s big movie of the summer directed by the Russo Brothers is, in fact, based on a novel and a pretty iconic one too. We’re, of course, referring to the book written by Mark Greaney.

The movie, set to release on Netflix on July 22nd, is one of Netflix’s biggest to date clocking in a budget of $200M.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Ryan Murphy is teaming up with Jason Blum to adapt this Stephen King short story. It’s a horror movie that’s scheduled to hit Netflix later in 2022 (likely for Halloween).

It’s set to star Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Joe Tippett and is being adapted by John Lee Hancock.

Nimona

Previously in development at 20th Century Fox, this adaptation of the Nimona novel from Noelle Stevenson (which was a webcomic before it was a novel) was seemingly lost after the studio behind the title was shuttered.

Then news came in early 2022 that Netflix would be reviving the project and releasing it exclusively.

The animated feature film, directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane is about a trouble-making young shapeshifter who is the sidekick to supervillain Lord Ballister Blackheart and together, work to stop Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics.

Persuasion

Set to be a modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion novel, this movie comes from MRC with Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding playing the roles of Anne Elliot and Mr. Elliot respectively.

It’s set to release in July 2022 and has had a lot of hype around it.

Spaceman

Adam Sandler is set to play Jakub in this adventure sci-fi movie that adapts the Czech book by Jaroslav Kalfar, Spaceman of Bohemia.

Not expected to arrive on Netflix until 2023, the movie is about an orphaned boy that’s raised in the Czech countryside and overcomes all odds to become his country’s first astronaut.

Alongside Sandler will star Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, and Isabella Rossellini.

The Killer

David Fincher will be bringing to life this adaptation of the Alexis Nolent’s comic series which is available as a complete graphic novel (hence why we get to include on this list) and will star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

The plot of the globe-trotting movie revolves around an assassin who begins to crack as he develops a conscience while hunting his prey and wants out.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

One of the many Roald Dahl adaptations in the work is a live-action movie led by Wes Anderson that is set to star Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley.

Uglies

McG is directing this adaptation of the novel by Scott Westerfeld with Krista Vernoff writing.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that wrapped filming in late 2021:

“Set in an Orwellian future in which teenagers undergo surgery on their 16th birthdays to become like supermodels, the story follows Tally Youngblood – an “ugly” teen forced by authorities to forgo her transformation until she infiltrates The Smoke, a community of rebels who choose to retain their appearance and live outside of normal society.”

Other Book Adaptations Coming Soon to Netflix

13: The Musical – Coming-of-age adaptation of the Robert Horn novel about a young boy who moves from NYC to small-town Indiana.

– Coming-of-age adaptation of the Robert Horn novel about a young boy who moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out – Romantic comedy adaptation directed by Meg Ryan based on the Sally Franson novel.

– Romantic comedy adaptation directed by Meg Ryan based on the Sally Franson novel. All Quiet on the Western Front – Based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque and a remake of the 1930 film adapted by Universal Pictures, this is a German-language adaptation coming exclusively to Netflix.

– Based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque and a remake of the 1930 film adapted by Universal Pictures, this is a German-language adaptation coming exclusively to Netflix. Black Brother, Black Brother – An adaptation of the coming-of-age novel by Jewell Parker Rhodes.

– An adaptation of the coming-of-age novel by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Black Samurai – Action adaptation by Addictive Pictures based on the book by Marc Olden.

– Action adaptation by Addictive Pictures based on the book by Marc Olden. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents – Based on the book by Isabel Wilkerson, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY will be handling this adaptation.

– Based on the book by Isabel Wilkerson, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY will be handling this adaptation. Dangerous Liaisons – French romance adapted from Choderlos De Laclos and set to release in July 2022.

– French romance adapted from Choderlos De Laclos and set to release in July 2022. Dial A for Aunties – Adaptation of Dial A for Aunties (Aunties #1) by Jesse Q. Sutanto

– Adaptation of Dial A for Aunties (Aunties #1) by Jesse Q. Sutanto Dog Gone – Rob Lowe will headline this family drama. Based on the book by Pauls Toutonghi.

– Rob Lowe will headline this family drama. Based on the book by Pauls Toutonghi. Ehrengard – A Danish movie adaptation of the Karen Blixen novel.

– A Danish movie adaptation of the Karen Blixen novel. Exit West – The Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and the Russo Brothers AGBO are working on a movie adaptation of Mohsin Hamid.

– The Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and the Russo Brothers AGBO are working on a movie adaptation of Mohsin Hamid. Family Leave – Family comedy based on the book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal with Jennifer Garner starring.

– Family comedy based on the book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal with Jennifer Garner starring. Happiness for Beginners – A romantic comedy adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel that will star Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between – Adapted from Jennifer E. Smith’s novel, this teen romance movie comes from ACE Entertainment and is about a young couple retracing their relationship before breaking up and heading out to college. Coming in July 2022.

– Adapted from Jennifer E. Smith’s novel, this teen romance movie comes from ACE Entertainment and is about a young couple retracing their relationship before breaking up and heading out to college. Coming in July 2022. High in the Clouds – Animated feature film based on the book by Paul McCartney.

– Animated feature film based on the book by Paul McCartney. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter – LatinX adaptation of the book by Erika Sanchez.

– LatinX adaptation of the book by Erika Sanchez. Ivy & Bean – A kids adaptation of Annie Barrows illustrated book series that is planning to have multiple entries over the years.

– A kids adaptation of Annie Barrows illustrated book series that is planning to have multiple entries over the years. Lady Chatterley’s Lover – Coming from Sony to Netflix exclusively is this adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence starring Emma Corrin.

– Coming from Sony to Netflix exclusively is this adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence starring Emma Corrin. Leave the World Behind – Sam Esmail will be adapting this thriller novel published by Rumaan Alam for Netflix.

– Sam Esmail will be adapting this thriller novel published by Rumaan Alam for Netflix. Love & Gelato – Directed by Brandon Camp, this new romance movie adapts the Jenna Evans Welch novel. Coming in June 2022.

Luckiest Girl Alive – Starring Mila Kunis, this thriller is adapted from the Jessica Knoll novel. Knoll will also be involved in the adaptation to writing the screenplay. Due to release in 2022.

– Starring Mila Kunis, this thriller is adapted from the Jessica Knoll novel. Knoll will also be involved in the adaptation to writing the screenplay. Due to release in 2022. Matilda – Another Roald Dahl adaptation coming to Netflix in December 2022.

– Another Roald Dahl adaptation coming to Netflix in December 2022. Offering to the Storm – Netflix is set to distribute in select regions this Spanish-language adaptation of the book by Dolores Redondo.

– Netflix is set to distribute in select regions this Spanish-language adaptation of the book by Dolores Redondo. Rez Ball – An adaptation of Michael Powell’s Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation.

– An adaptation of Michael Powell’s Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation. Society of the Snow – A foreign language adaptation of the book by Pablo Vierci that documents the story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 that crashed in the Andes.

– A foreign language adaptation of the book by Pablo Vierci that documents the story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 that crashed in the Andes. The Electric State – Previously at Universal, this movie set to adapt the Simon Stålenhag illustrated novel and is eying a move to Netflix.

– Previously at Universal, this movie set to adapt the Simon Stålenhag illustrated novel and is eying a move to Netflix. The Good Nurse – This big-budget movie (reportedly around $30 million) will star Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain adapts the Charles Graeber novel first released in 2013.

– This big-budget movie (reportedly around $30 million) will star Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain adapts the Charles Graeber novel first released in 2013. The Magician’s Elephant – An animated feature film adapting Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book.

– An animated feature film adapting Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book. The Netherfield Girls – A contemporary update of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

– A contemporary update of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The Pale Blue Eye – Christian Bale will headline this adaptation of the novel by Louis Bayard.

The School for Good and Evil – Set to release in September 2022, this fantasy movie adapts the book franchise by Soman Chainani.

– Set to release in September 2022, this fantasy movie adapts the book franchise by Soman Chainani. The Selection – Kiera Cass’s teen romance novel is in development at Netflix but unclear where it is in development.

– Kiera Cass’s teen romance novel is in development at Netflix but unclear where it is in development. The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Another Ace Entertainment adaptation of a Jennifer E. Smith novel that’s set to star Jameela Jamil and Ben Hardy.

– Another Ace Entertainment adaptation of a Jennifer E. Smith novel that’s set to star Jameela Jamil and Ben Hardy. The Wonder – Romantic period piece adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue.

– Romantic period piece adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue. Treehorn – Animated adaptation of Florence Parry Heide’s book being directed by Ron Howard.

– Animated adaptation of Florence Parry Heide’s book being directed by Ron Howard. True Spirt – An adaptation of the Jessica Watson biography True Spirit: The Aussie Girl who Took on the World.

– An adaptation of the Jessica Watson biography True Spirit: The Aussie Girl who Took on the World. White Noise – Previously deemed unadaptable, Noah Baumbach will be giving it his best shot. Based on Dom DeLillo’s 1986 novel.

Have we missed any major book adaptations in the works at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.