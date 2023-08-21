Welcome to your early rundown of everything set to arrive on Netflix US throughout the month of September 2023, including all the new Netflix Originals and licensed titles.

While this list looks into everything new coming to Netflix, plenty of movies and series are set to depart too. You can find an updated list of departures planned for September 2023 here.

Please note that this article is a work in progress and will be updated continuously throughout August and into September to reflect new announcements for upcoming September titles.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

September 2023 TBD

Love is Blind (Season 5) Netflix Original – Latest season of the reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish drama thriller about a man desperate to reunite with his daughter and decides the best way to do that is to arm up and break into a hospital where her mother works.

Arrival (2016) – From director Denis Villeneuve, this sci-fi movie starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker is about what happens when a UFO arrives on Earth and the government employing a language expert to help communicate with it.

– From director Denis Villeneuve, this sci-fi movie starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker is about what happens when a UFO arrives on Earth and the government employing a language expert to help communicate with it. Bakugan (Seeason 1) – A new animated series based on the toy game introducing a revamped anime style.

– A new animated series based on the toy game introducing a revamped anime style. Couples Retreat (2009) – Comedy about four couples holidaying on a tropical island but finding out that while they’re there they’ll be attending couples therapy. Stars Vince Vaughn.

Disenchantment (Part 5) Netflix Original – Our final time in Dreamland with the fifth and final season of Matt Groening’s fantasy comedy.

– Our final time in Dreamland with the fifth and final season of Matt Groening’s fantasy comedy. Fences (2016) – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis stars in this drama about a father rasing his family in the 1950s after a failed baseball career.

– Denzel Washington and Viola Davis stars in this drama about a father rasing his family in the 1950s after a failed baseball career. Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original – Indian comedy starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Medha Rana.

– Indian comedy starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Medha Rana. Hacksaw Ridge (2016) – World War II epic by director Mel Gibson and starring Andrew Garfield.

Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch romantic comedy movie starring Gaite Jansen.

– Dutch romantic comedy movie starring Gaite Jansen. One Piece Movie/Special Collection: One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014) One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015) One Piece Film: Gold (2016) One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016) One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure (2017) One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

Snitch (2013) – Dwayne Johnson stars in this action thriller about a man hoping to reduce his son’s prison sentence by bringing a violent drug dealer to justice.

– Dwayne Johnson stars in this action thriller about a man hoping to reduce his son’s prison sentence by bringing a violent drug dealer to justice. S.W.A.T. (Season 6) – The most recent season of the CBS drama starring Shemar Moore.

– The most recent season of the CBS drama starring Shemar Moore. The Deer Hunter (1978) – Classic military drama movie.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) – Animated comedy from Aardman Animation (currently hard at work on the Netflix Original W&G movie!) where cheese-loving Wallace and Gromit investigate a mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Love Again (2023) – Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in this new romantic comedy that debuted in theaters earlier this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Is She the Wolf? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese dating reality show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Infamy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish musical drama series about a 17-year-old girl aspiring to become a hip-hop musician.

Predators (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Nature documentary series narrated by Tom Hardy.

– Nature documentary series narrated by Tom Hardy. Reporting for Duty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Portuguese-language comedy series. When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

– Portuguese-language comedy series. When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023) Netflix Original – Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

– Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact. Tahir’s House (Season 1) Netflix Original – Middle-eastern comedy. A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Dear Child (Limited Series) Netflix Original – German drama about a woman who escapes captivity, leading to further questions about another disappearance 13 years prior.

– German drama about a woman who escapes captivity, leading to further questions about another disappearance 13 years prior. GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series about a giant turtle monster returning to protect the world.

– Japanese anime series about a giant turtle monster returning to protect the world. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) Netflix Original – Supersized season of the DreamWorks animation series.

– Supersized season of the DreamWorks animation series. Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5) Netflix Original – The final season of Netflix’s British crime drama series.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The return of Netflix’s feel-good drama series with this season exploring new relationships, a big break-up, a court trial, and a devastating wild fire.

– The return of Netflix’s feel-good drama series with this season exploring new relationships, a big break-up, a court trial, and a devastating wild fire. What If (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

A Time Called You (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series about a woman who can travel through time to meet a man that resembles her late love.

– Korean drama series about a woman who can travel through time to meet a man that resembles her late love. Burning Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish series inspired by true events about a police officer who has been murdered, and the two main suspects are his girlfriend and his lover.

– Spanish series inspired by true events about a police officer who has been murdered, and the two main suspects are his girlfriend and his lover. Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish crime documentary about Urban Guard, Rosa Peral breaking her silence from jail.

– Spanish crime documentary about Urban Guard, Rosa Peral breaking her silence from jail. Selling the OC (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality property series.

– Reality property series. Spy Ops (Season 1) Netflix Original – Docu-series looking into the operations of organisations like MI6 and CIA who share their biggest secrets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Freestyle (2023) Netflix Original – Polish thriller.

– Polish thriller. Tapie / Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original – A 7 part mini-series that looks into the romantic destiny of Bernard Tapie, one of the most iconic and controversial French public figures.

– A 7 part mini-series that looks into the romantic destiny of Bernard Tapie, one of the most iconic and controversial French public figures. Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series about the pro-wrestling group Ohio Valley Wrestling.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 14th

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Italian coming-of-age drama series.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original – A new prestige romantic comedy from Academy Award, Golden Globe and two-time Palme d’Or winner Bille August set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen.

– A new prestige romantic comedy from Academy Award, Golden Globe and two-time Palme d’Or winner Bille August set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen. Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese fantasy live-action movie about classic fairytales.

– Japanese fantasy live-action movie about classic fairytales. Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

El Conde / The Count (2023) Netflix Original – From Chile, this black comedy is about a vampire over two centuries old deciding to end his own life.

– From Chile, this black comedy is about a vampire over two centuries old deciding to end his own life. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original – Raphael Rowe visits four more prisons around the globe including one on the remote Solomon Islands.

– Raphael Rowe visits four more prisons around the globe including one on the remote Solomon Islands. Love at First Sight (2023) Netflix Original – Based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, this romantic drama is about two people who fall in love on their flight home from New York to London.

Miseducation (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age drama series.

– Coming-of-age drama series. Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original – Australian coming-of-age teen drama series returns for a second outing.

– Australian coming-of-age teen drama series returns for a second outing. The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish period drama.

– Turkish period drama. The Count / El Conde (2023) Netflix Original – Vampire horror movie from Chile from director Pablo Larrain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 19th

The Saint of Second Chances (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Mike Veeck and his relationship with his father, Bill. Narrated by Jeff Daniels and featuring Charlie Day.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Kengan Ashura (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the martial arts anime series.

– Return of the martial arts anime series. Sex Education (Season 4) Netflix Original – The fourth and final season of Netflix’s excellent British school comedy that sees Otis and the gang now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean Western series about fierce bandits stopping at nothing to fight for their homeland.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original – Robert Rodriguez returns to direct a new installment of the classic kid’s franchise. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi star.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

Storyteller (iOS and Google Play) Netflix Original Game – Puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Encounters (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Alien documentary series.

– Alien documentary series. Overhaul (2023) Netflix Original – Brazillian action movie. When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

– Brazillian action movie. When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves. Street Flow 2 (2023) Netflix Original – French sequel set two years after Street Flow 1. Kery James and Leïla Sy direct.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Love Is In The Air (2023) Netflix Original – Australian romantic comedy movie about a pilot fighting to keep her family business in the air and ends up falling for the man sent to close her down.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

NOWHERE (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish mystery thriller starring Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas. Sees two people stranded at sea in a shipping container.

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3) Netflix Original – Latest season of the Power Rangers franchise seeing the return of Billy Cranston.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new eight-episode spin-off adult animation series based on the classic video game. Set in France 1792 at the height of the French Revolution.

What will you be checking out on Netflix in September 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.