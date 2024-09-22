What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 23rd to 29th, 2024

We’re hurtling towards the end of the year, and next week, we’ll see the final batch of releases scheduled for September drop before we officially move into the Halloween season. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new arrivals and departures scheduled for September 23rd through the 29th.

There is a bit of housekeeping before digging in. We expect a complete list of new arrivals for October in the coming days (expecting Wednesday PM), but until then, we’re keeping track of everything known coming here. As always, you can expect daily updates plus a Friday roundup of everything new on Netflix via our New on Netflix hub page.

With all that said, let’s get into three highlights of what’s coming up this week:

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Nobody Wants This (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Erin Foster’s long-awaited romantic comedy series drops this week. While it’s certainly flying under the radar at the moment, we hope some buzz is generated following its release towards the end of the week. Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the plot revolves around an unlikely relationship between an agnostic woman and a rogue rabbi. Expect a mix of the rom-com movies that dominated the 200s with a mix of Fleabag for good measure.

Rounding out the cast of the 10-part series, with each episode clocking in at around 25 minutes, are Justin Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola, Emily Arlook, and Tovah Feldshuh.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Netflix has been on an absolute tear this year with its lineup of crime documentaries, and one we suspect may break waves because it’s a relatively recent story in the news and shares similarities with Prison Break, which is dominating the Netflix charts around the globe right now.

The story tells the story of Vicky White, a corrections officer who seemingly out of nowhere was coerced and fell deeply in love with a convict eventually aiding in his temporary and highly public escape.

Penelope (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

It’s rare when we see series coming exclusively to Netflix and not carrying Netflix Original branding, but that’ll be the case with Penelope, a new drama from the Duplass Brothers best known for titles like Togetherness, Room 104, and The Skeleton Twins. They also worked with Netflix on Horse Girl and Paddleton in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Featuring Megan Stott, Austin Abrams, Rhenzy Feliz, and Krisha Fairchild, the plot revolves around a 16-year-old who runs away and decides to rebuild her life in a remote, uncharted wilderness.

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, September 23rd

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 24th

Battleship (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Dear Sa-Chan (2024)

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval (2024) Netflix Original

New Kids Playlists ABC Playlist Animal Playlist Bedtime Playlist Birthday Playlist Dinosaur Playlist Maths Playlist Music Playlist Science Playlist Truck Playlist Vehicle Playlist

Penelope (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 25th

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 26th

A True Gentleman (2024) Netflix Original

An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case (2024) Netflix Original

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) Netflix Original

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) Netflix Original

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

Nobody Wants This (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, September 27th

Do You See What I See (2024)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2) Netflix Original

Lisabi: The Uprising (2024) Netflix Original

Rez Ball (2024) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show (Season 7 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

We Were Kings (Season 1) Netflix Original

Will & Harper (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, September 27th

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (2024)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Don’t forget we’re quickly closing in on the first of the month, so get to familiarize yourself with all the October 1st departures. If you don’t have time to go through all of them, we’ve picked out 10 fantastic movies very much worth your time here.

Leaving Netflix on September 23rd

NiNoKuni (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Leaving Netflix on September 24th

Love and Fury (2021) – ARRAY Releasing Removal

Sankofa (1993) – ARRAY Releasing Removal

Leaving Netflix on September 25th

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Flower of Evil (2020)

Leaving Netflix on September 26th

Money Trap (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Leaving Netflix on September 27th

So Help Me God (2018)

Leaving Netflix on September 28th

Force of Nature (2020)

Great News (Seasons 1-2)

Inheritance (2020)

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

What are you watching before it departs or when it arrives over the next seven days?