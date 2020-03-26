Best Long Binges on Netflix in 2020

“There’s nothing to watch on Netflix”, a false, but popular, statement among some subscribers. We challenge that statement with our compiled list below, containing a total of 161 seasons, and 3127 episodes of excellent television ready to be binged right now on Netflix.

The selection of titles on Netflix is vast, and amongst the ocean of movies and television series on the streaming service, it’s easy to forget there are some truly excellent television shows ready to be binged at a touch of a button.

We’ve chosen some of the best titles ready to be binged on Netflix right now. From excellent dramas to hilarious gaffs, bloodied horror, hopeless romance, and epic sci-fi adventures, there is truly something for everyone.

Please note the following list has been taken from the US Netflix library:

Breaking Bad

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 62

Genre: Crime-Drama | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 50 Minutes

Despite having the least amount of episodes on this list, Breaking Bad more than excels in quality. One of the greatest television dramas to grace the small screen, regardless of whether or not you have watched the series already, now is the perfect time to relive the incredible story of chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin, Walter White.

High-School chemistry teacher Walter White is diagnosed with lung cancer and goes to desperate measures to ensure his family is well cared for after his death. Walt enlists the help of former student Jesse Pinkman to help him “cook” meth. By creating the purest product on the market, Walt’s meth is in high demand. But when the DEA catch wind of his ‘Blue Sky’ on the streets, Hank, Walt’s DEA agent brother-in-law is on the hunt for the mysterious new meth cook.

Orange Is the New Black N

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 91

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 59 Minutes

With the current affairs of the world, the theme of Orange Is the New Black couldn’t be any more relevant. The much-beloved comedy is still the longest-running Original series Netflix has to offer, and at 91 episodes to watch, good luck getting through all of them within a week.

Piper Chapman, arrested for her part in transporting drug money for her ex-girlfriend Alex, is sentenced to prison. She’s only sentenced to a year and a half but isn’t long before Piper learns that life on the inside is completely different from living on the outside.

Mad Men

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 92

Genre: Drama | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 47 Minutes

In the late 2000s, you couldn’t escape the eclipsing show that was Mad Men. The series, easily comparable to that of British drama series Peaky Blinders, at its height, was one of the most influential series for men’s fashion. Tailored suits aside, Mad Men is an excellent drama series and one that propelled Jon Hamm to stardom.

Hard-drinking, chain-smoking and womanizing Don Draper, a junior partner at Sterling Cooper advertising agency, tries to maintain a balance between his fantastic work-life and failing personal life.

American Horror Story

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 94

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 60 Minutes

A series to keep you on your toes, Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology hits you with a brand new story every season while keeping many of the same familiar faces in the process. The series is one that many subscribers look forward to receiving on an annual basis on Netflix.

Haunted House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult and Apocalypse, let each bloodied tale terrify you to your core.

Shameless

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 110

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 46 Minutes

It’s not very often that a US adaptation of a much-beloved UK series is so well received on both sides of the pond, but Shameless is a truly incredible exception. With a phenomenal blend of drama and comedy, Shameless will leave you crying tears of sadness and laughter.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Parks and Recreation

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 125

Genre: Comedy | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 22 Minutes

The world is in need of a good laugh right now, and what better way to get your comedy kicks than an amazing binge of Parks and Recreation? If you love such series like The Office and Community, then Parks and Recreation should be immediately be placed on your watch list. One last thing, the series is leaving Netflix in October… so get binging.

Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the town of Pawnee, Indiana must contend with government red tape and self-centered neighbors as she tries to make her town a fun place to live.

The Walking Dead

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 131

Genre: Horror | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 44 Minutes

AMC’s The Walking Dead is one of the most polarising television series on this list. Like many other shows, The Walking Dead has not been spared from dips in quality but has always managed to claw its way back to major success. Still one of the most-watched horror-dramas on television today, there are 9 bloodied seasons ready to binged at the touch of a button.

After awakening from a coma, Rick Grimes discovers the world he once knew is now dead. Roaming the streets are hordes of flesh-eating zombies, and very little of humanity remains. Determined to find his wife Lori, and their son Carl, Rick heads to the city of Atlanta, in hope of reuniting with his family.

The West Wing

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 155

Genre: Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Episode Run Times: 44 Minutes

While not as cutthroat as House of Cards, The West Wing was one of the most popular shows available on HBO in the early 2000s. Showcasing that political drama can be entertaining, the cast and crew throughout did a phenomenal job weaving a seven season-long narrative to its audience.

Running the country is not an easy task, as is well known by the President himself, Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, and his team of dedicated staffers in the White House. Ambition, professional duties, and their personal lives are weaved into the mammoth task of balancing the needs of the nation, and the political games of Washington D.C.

The Office

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 188

Genre: Comedy | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 22 Minutes

If you haven’t watched The Office twice over already, then what are you doing with your life? Clearly not watching The Office enough. Another exception to a US adaptation of a popular UK series becoming wildly successful, there’s lots to love about the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch that’ll have you returning on a regular basis. Make sure to watch it soon because come 2021, the series will be leaving Netflix for good.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, life at Dunder Mifflin is anything but boring. Their day to day antics caught on camera showcases the clashes of egos, office romance, tedious office hours and the eccentric actions of a passive-aggressive branch manager.

Criminal Minds

Seasons: 12 | Episodes: 277

Genre: Crime, Mystery | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 42 Minutes

Despite missing three seasons of Criminal Minds in the library, there are still 277 episodes to be binged on Netflix. That’s over 193 hours of hard-hitting crime-drama to be binged upon right now!

How does one catch a killer before he strikes again? That is the task of the F.B.I. Behavioral Analysis Unit, an elite group of federal agents that study and analyze the nation’s most dangerous serial killers in the hope they can anticipate a killers’ next move before striking again.

The Vampire Diaries

No. of Series: 3 | Seasons: 14 | Episodes: 279

Genre: Romance, Supernatural | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 43 Minutes

We’re cheating with this list, as it contains a total of three separate series but nonetheless are all tied together in a shared universe. One of the most popular fictional franchises for teenagers, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and now Legacies have done an excellent job in entertaining The CW audience for years.

The Vampire Diaries: 8 Seasons | 171 Episodes

The Originals: 5 Seasons | 92 Episodes

Legacies: 1 Season | 16 Episodes

You can also expect to see even more of Legacies in the near future, with a further 16 episodes, bringing the total number to 295!

Grey’s Anatomy

Seasons: 15 | Episodes: 342

Genre: Medical Drama | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 41 Minutes

The award-winning medical drama has been on Netflix for years now, and on the small screen longer still. One of the most binged series on the streaming service already, you can’t put a foot wrong but settling down for the evening and watching Dr. Meredith Grey in action.

Meredith Grey, the daughter of an esteemed general surgeon, is accepted into the residency program at the Seattle Grace Hospital. As Grey, and multiple interns of the residency program learn to navigate their way through hectic work schedules and the struggle of balancing their personal lives, each will have to make life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors.

Arrowverse

No. of Series: 5 | Seasons: 24 | Episodes: 486

Genre: Superhero | Parental Rating: PG

Episode Run Times: 45 Minutes

The second franchise from The CW to appear on this list, the Arrowverse has become one of the most ambitious projects from DC to date. Featuring a huge roster of colorful, dark, and gritty heroes and villains, there is something for everyone in each great superhero drama.

With a ginormous number of episodes, currently sitting at 486, we’d be incredibly impressed to see anyone binge all of them before new seasons, containing a further 59 episodes, arrive later this year.

Arrow: 8 Seasons | 170 Episodes

The Flash: 5 Seasons | 114 Episodes

Supergirl: 4 Seasons | 87 Episodes

DC Legends of Tomorrow: 4 Seasons | 67 Episodes

Black Lightning: 3 Seasons | 48 Episodes

New fans will be delighted to learn that on multiple occasions our heroes from each series will crossover with the other. Which we’ve been keeping track of to ensure you know how to watch all of the events in the correct order.

Star Trek

No. of Series: 5 | Seasons: 28 | Episodes: 695

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Episode Run Times: 40 Minutes – 50 Minutes

“Space, the final frontier.” It should come as no surprise to anyone that Star Trek would be topping the list with an unparalleled number of 695 episodes across five series of excellent television.

Across hundreds of years of space exploration, each series takes place in a different period of time in the fictional sci-fi universe. With an incredibly diverse range of stories, alien races, and unique characters, now is the perfect time to explore space and boldly go where no man has before.

Star Trek: The Original Series: 3 Seasons | 80 Episodes

Star Trek: The Next Generation: 7 Seasons | 177 Episodes

Star Trek: Enterprise: 4 Seasons | 97 Episodes

Star Trek: Voyager: 7 Seasons | 168 Episodes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: 7 Seasons | 173 Episodes

What are you going to be binging on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!