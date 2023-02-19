Netflix Added 37 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome back to another recap of what’s new on Netflix, where we’ll allow you to take a look at the full list of 37 new releases to see if there’s anything you missed and also check in with what were the biggest titles on Netflix US over the past seven days.

Looking ahead to next week, you’ve got titles like the new season of Outer Banks and We Have a Ghost to look forward to.

As always, you can find a daily recap and full list of new titles on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Now before we get into the full list of what’s new on Netflix, here’s a few titles you might have missed this week:

Three Titles You Might Have Missed This Week

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Horror

Director: Johannes Roberts

Cast: Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju

Writer: Ernest Riera, Johannes Roberts

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Looking for some dumb horror to spend President’s Day? Look no further than the return of 47 Meters Down, a Jaws-like modern-day movie that sees two sisters on a cave dive exploring submerged ruins.

Reviews weren’t particularly kind when this movie hit theaters four years ago but if the top 10s are anything to go by, that’s not stopping everyone from giving it a spin.

Unlocked (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Kim Tae-joon

Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Yim Si-wan, Kim Hie-won, Park Ho-san, Kim Ye-won, Jeon Jin-oh

Runtime: 98 min / 1h 38m

The big Netflix Original title we could not put a spotlight on this week was Unlocked, Netflix’s second major new movie out of South Korea in 2023, following Jung_E.

The movie, comparable to the likes of Black Mirror, is about what happens when a woman’s lost cell phone falls into the hands of a dangerous man who sees her life take a drastic turn as he uses it to monitor her every move.

In our review of the movie (which has caused some controversy), we concluded:

“Overall, Unlocked doesn’t build upon the inherently terrifying cyberstalking reality we could all face at any time. With seemingly no motive, very little personal connectivity, and a lack of presence in the characters that matter most, the film fails to bring this story to a boil.”

Dust & Neon

Genre: Action

Two mobile games got added to Netflix’s roster of 50+ mobile titles this week, and Dust & Neon is one of two upcoming titles from Rogue Co scheduled to hit Netflix.

Dust & Neon is a Western twin-stick rogue-lite shooter that recently won an overall Best of Show award at PAX West.

The game can be downloaded via the Netflix app on your mobile or by searching it on either Google Play Store or the iOS store. As with all Netflix Games, they come ad-free and with no microtransactions.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Please note: This list is just for Netflix US – other regions will vary. You can see our roundups for Netflix UK and Netflix Canada seperately.

14 New Movies Added This Week

2 Guns (2013)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original

All the Places (2023) Netflix Original

Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (2023) Netflix Original

Ouija (2014)

Possessed (2022)

Re/Member (2022) Netflix Original

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) Netflix Original

The Woman King (2022)

The Womb (2022)

Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023) Netflix Original

White Boy (2017)

23 New TV Series Added This Week

#NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) Netflix Original

African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) Netflix Original

Aggretsuko (5) Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 7) Netflix Original

Community Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dearest (Season 1)

Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original

Full Swing (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ganglands (Season 2) Netflix Original

In Love All Over Again (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kath & Kim: 20th Anniversary Specials (Limited Series)

Mr. Queen (Season 1)

Pasión de Gavilanes (Seasons 1-2)

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Red Rose (Season 1) Netflix Original

Robocar POLI Song Song Museum (Season 1)

Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)

Story of My Family!!! (Season 1)

The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Seasons 1-2)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Romantics (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Netflix’s big movie addition for Valentine’s Day managed to stick around in the top 10s this week and take home a few more points than the sequel to Minions, which is still dominating the kid’s list and the movies list.

Your Place or Mine (49 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (44 points) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (35 points) I Can Do Bad All By Myself (35 points) You People (27 points) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (14 points) Daddy’s Little Girls (12 points) 2 Guns (10 points) The Founder (10 points) Bad Boys II (8 points) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (7 points) All the Places (6 points) Enough (5 points) The Woman King (5 points) Sing 2 (5 points) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (3 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Despite being only five episodes and therefore having a much shorter runtime, You still managed to beat out New Amsterdam in the TV top 10s.