Netflix Added 80 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week new on Netflix roundup, looking back at the previous week’s new additions on Netflix US. Netflix had a huge haul of new titles this week due to the first of the month additions that refreshes Netflix’s licensed movie library. Here’s a full recap of the 80 new releases.

Looking ahead, there are 25 planned titles on Netflix over the next week, including the final season of Locke & Key and Netflix’s new Jamie Foxx movie, Day Shift.

Before we dig into the full list, we should note that Riverdale season 6 was scheduled to hit Netflix today (August 7th) but has yet to drop as of the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for some of our recommendations for the week, Jacob published 10 titles (5 shows and 5 movies) yesterday.

Full List of New Releases This Week on Netflix US

Note: this list only applies to Netflix US. To see an expanded version of this list go to our new on Netflix hub.

66 New Movies Added This Week

28 Days (2000)

8 Mile (2002)

Above the Rim (1994)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Bo Burnham: what. (2013)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Buba (2022) Netflix Original

Carter (2022) Netflix Original

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Darlings (2022)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) Netflix Original

Elevator Baby (2019)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Flight (2012)

Footloose (2011)

Forgiven (2016)

Happy Birthday (2022)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lockdown (2021)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Love Is War (2019)

Made of Honour (2008)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Men in Black II (2002)

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Nairobby (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Pakka Commercial (2022)

Reclaim (2022) Netflix Original

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (2022) Netflix Original

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) Netflix Original

She’s Funny That Way (2014)

Skyfall (2012)

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Sugar Rush (2019)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Informer (2019)

The Losers (2010)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Set Up (2019)

The Town (2010)

The Wretched (2019)

Tower Heist (2011)

Uncharted (2022) Netflix Original

Up North (2018)

Wedding Season (2022) Netflix Original

Woman in Gold (2015)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Big Tree City (Season 1) Netflix Original

Endless Night (Season 1)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2) Netflix Original

KAKEGURUI TWIN () Netflix Original

Lady Tamara (Season 1) Netflix Original

Never Give Up (Season 1)

Pawn Stars (Season 2)

Polly Pocket (Season 6)

Regiment Diaries (Season 1)

Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi (Season 1)

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Sandman (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top Gear (2 New Seasons)

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Picking up the most points in the top 10s this week is Netflix’s romantic movie, Purple Hearts starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The movie seems to have divided opinions but certainly has encouraged enough people to check it out.

Uncharted has had a very strong start on Netflix US since its addition on Friday and is currently on track to top next week’s list.

Purple Hearts (78 points) The Gray Man (62 points) Sing 2 (46 points) The Age of Adaline (41 points) Tower Heist (38 points) Men in Black 3 (35 points) Uncharted (20 points) The Sea Beast (17 points) The Wretched (17 points) Recurrence (16 points) Spider-Man 2 (13 points) Carter (12 points) Wedding Season (12 points) Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (9 points) The Man From Toronto (7 points) The 15:17 to Paris (5 points) 12 Strong (5 points) Men in Black (3 points) Persuasion (3 points) CHiPS (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Virgin River remained at the top of the Netflix US charts this week despite very strong competition from the new limited series, Keep Breathing, which managed to top the global list.

Virgin River (74 points) Keep Breathing (70 points) Stranger Things (63 points) Uncoupled (48 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (36 points) Alone (33 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (29 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (22 points) The Sandman (20 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (19 points) All American: Homecoming (11 points) Resident Evil (10 points) Street Food: USA (3 points) CoComelon (2 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.